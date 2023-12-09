De Popo only scratching de surface

Kaieteur News – Every week, de police does release de numbers of tickets and charges dem issue fuh road traffic violations. Dese numbers are supposed to reflect the effort the popo are making to crack down on traffic miscreants.

But we know that the numbers they produce are just a drop in the ocean of road traffic violations on our roads. De popo just scratching the surface and the numbers of tickets and charges pale in comparison to the violations that are seen daily on the roadways.

All de popo gat to do is to strategically place a few cameras along our roads. If they do, they will see for sure the sheer number of road violations. Illegal overtaking, the art of undertakers weaving through traffic like ballerinas on amphetamines, illegal parking that could give Tetris a run for its money, tinted vehicles resembling moving bat caves, and the pièce de résistance: a daring dart through red lights at traffic junctions.

De money dat de police would earn from traffic tickets alone could triple their salaries overnight. It would be more than the self-employed PAYE. If the authorities really had a proper clamp down on traffic violations, the fines would rain down like a monsoon downpour.

But instead, the traffic authorities seem content with their weekly numbers game. Until the day they unleash the full force of technological surveillance on our roads, we will continue to witness the daily circus of road violations.

In the meantime, be prepared for more fender-benders or worse.

Talk Half! Leff Half!