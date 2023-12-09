DCB Under-15 Inter-Association 50 overs tournament to commence Sunday

Kaieteur Sports – The Demerara Cricket Board (DCB) under-15 Inter-Association 50 overs tournament is set to commence tomorrow, Sunday, December 10. The DCB is hosting the tournament as part of early preparation for the under-15 inter-county tournament in 2024.

In the opening round on Sunday December 10th, Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) will face West Demerara Cricket Association (WDCA) at Queen’s College ground while East Coast Cricket Board (ECCB) will match up against East Bank Cricket Association (EBCA) at the Lusignan Ground with Upper Demerara Cricket Association/Select XI (UDCA) drawing a bye.

In the second round of fixtures dated Monday December 11th, we see GCA face UDCA/Select XI at the Queen’s College Ground and WDCA go up against EBCA at the Meten Meer Zorg Ground with ECCB pulling a bye.

The third round held on the Thursday 14th December will see EBCA battle GCA at the Farm Cricket Ground and UDCA/Select XI face ECCB at the Lusignan ground with WDCA drawing the bye.

The penultimate round of matches playing on Friday 15th December showcases ECCB up against WDCA at a venue to be confirmed and EBCA versus UDCA/Select XI at the Farm Cricket Ground with GCA pulling a bye.

The fifth and final round will take place on Tuesday 19th December with GCA going up against ECCB at a venue to be confirmed and WDCA vs UDCA/Select XI at the Meten Meer Zorg Ground with EBCA drawing the bye.