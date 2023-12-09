CARICOM calls for de-escalation of conflict on Guyana/ Venezuela border controversy

Latest update December 9th, 2023 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – The Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) on Friday said that the regional body firmly supports Guyana in pursuance of the resolution of its border controversy with Venezuela through the process of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

In a statement late Friday night, CARICOM said that CARICOM Heads of Government met in caucus on December 8 to discuss the situation with regards to the border controversy and agreed that Venezuela must respect the conservatory measures determined by the ICJ in its recent ruling until a final resolution.

“CARICOM reiterates its commitment to the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace and the maintenance of international law.

Accordingly, CARICOM calls for a de-escalation of the conflict and for appropriate dialogue between the leaders of Venezuela and Guyana to ensure peaceful coexistence, the application and respect for international law, and the avoidance of the use or threats of force,” the statement said.

CARICOM heads had scheduled an emergency session to discuss the latest developments between Venezuela and Guyana over the Essequibo region.

