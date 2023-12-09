Aggrieved associations voting rights reinstated

Latest update December 9th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 09, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – In a recent development, the voting rights of four affiliates of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) have been reinstated, allowing them to participate in today’s Congress and Elections.
This decision impacts the West Demerara Football Association (WDFA), Western Tigers, the Guyana Police Force, and Santos FC, enabling them to attend the December 7 elections solely for the purpose of casting votes.
The reinstatement follows discussions within the GFF Electoral Committee regarding the ‘Good Standing’ issue communicated on December 2, 2023.
Despite the four members remaining not in good standing with GFF membership obligations, the Committee has chosen to revisit its decision to restrict their participation.
The absence of a constituted Appeals Committee within the GFF prompted the reconsideration, with appeals filed by two members and an interested party.
Franklin Wilson, a former GFF president, sought intervention from FIFA, claiming an injustice to the clubs due to the GFF constitution not being followed.
Wilson clarified that his slate did not attack the integrity of the Electoral Committee but challenged its jurisdiction.
He expressed satisfaction with FIFA’s intervention, stating that it brought clarity and justice to the voting rights situation, “an attempt by the Forde Administration to deny the rights of legitimate members to vote. The way they have had to work and rewrite correspondence to members is evidence of how that strategy was detected and exposed.”
The significance of allowing the democratic process to unfold and ensuring members’ voting rights is emphasised, according to Wilson, who added, “True integrity is not talk, it is allowing the democratic process to take place and ensuring members are allowed to vote. In the end, we must all abide by the decision at the polls once fairly contested.”
Regardless of the election outcome, adherence to a fair and contested decision at the polls is crucial, Wilson noted.
Incumbent Wayne Forde’s slate includes Brigadier (ret.) Bruce Lovell, Rawlston Adams, Dion Inniss, Women’s Football Association President Andrea Johnson, Den Amstel Football Club President Denise Lovell, Bartica Football Association President Alden Marslow, Magzene Stewart, and Ryan Farias.
Wilson’s team comprises Vernon Burnett as the prospective First Vice-President, Ramesh Persaud and Gregory Wickham as prospective Second and Third Vice-Presidents, and a supporting cast of ordinary members, including George Clementson, Christine Schmidt, Althea Scipio, Raul Jerrick, and Otis James.
