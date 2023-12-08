UN Security Council meets today on Maduro’s annexation threats

Latest update December 8th, 2023 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is expected to convene a meeting on Friday, December 8 to consider Guyana’s request on the recent developments taking place in the ongoing border controversy with Venezuela.

Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo during a press conference at the Office of the President on Thursday, noted that the meeting is expected to take place at around 03:00 hours (03:00 pm). The government, Jagdeo expressed, is pleased that the Security Council has taken note of this matter with a sense of urgency. “Also that the United Nations Secretary General has sent to the Security Council, the provisional measures announced by the International Court of Justice (ICJ),” the Vice President disclosed.

This means that every country which is a part of the Security Council has in hand the December 1 ruling of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in Guyana’s request for provisional measures.

The ICJ’s ruling made it clear that: The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, shall refrain from taking any action, which would modify the situation that currently prevails in the territory in dispute, whereby the Cooperative Republic of Guyana administers and exercises control over that area. Both parties must refrain from any action that can aggravate or extend the dispute before the court or make it more difficult to resolve. “We expect the Security Council to deal with this matter swiftly,” the senior government official informed media operatives.

Guyana on December 5 officially wrote to the UNSC after Venezuela’s President, Nicolas Maduro on December 4 announced administrative measures geared towards illegally seizing Essequibo County. He had also ordered investors operating in the exclusive economic zone to exit within three months. Guyana is slated to become a non-permanent member of the Security Council where it will serve from the period 2024-2025. Permanent members such as the United States of America and others have already expressed enthusiasm in working closely with Guyana once it assumes its non-permanent seat on the UNSC in January 2024.

During a news briefing on Wednesday, Stéphane Dujarric Spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary General António Guterres said that he has been asked on a number of occasions, by reporters of about the situation between Venezuela and Guyana. “I can tell you that the Secretary-General strongly supports the use of solely peaceful means to settle international disputes. He further recalls that, pursuant to the Charter and to the Statute of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), decisions of the Court are binding and he trusts that both States will duly comply with the Order from the Court. The Secretary-General recalls the Order of the International Court of Justice, issued on 1 December 2023, indicating provisional measures in the case of Guyana against Venezuela concerning Arbitral Award of 3 October 1899. “The Secretary-General notes the Court’s unanimous decision to order Venezuela to “refrain from taking any action that would modify the situation that currently prevails in the territory in dispute”.  The Secretary-General also notes that the Court’s order to both Parties to refrain from any action, which might aggravate or extend the dispute or make it more difficult to resolve. In accordance with the Statute of the Court, the Secretary-General transmitted the notice of the provisional measures ordered by the Court to the Security Council,” Dujarric said.

