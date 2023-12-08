U.S. reaffirms ‘unwavering support’ for Guyana

Kaieteur News – The United States (U.S.) Secretary of State, Antony Blinken on Wednesday reaffirmed the support of the U.S. for Guyana in the border controversy with neighbouring Venezuela.

According to a statement from the U.S. Department of State, Blinken spoke with President Irfaan Ali during a call and reiterated the United States’ call for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict between the two states.

According to the missive, the U.S Secretary of State also called for “all parties to respect the 1899 arbitral award determining the land boundary between Venezuela and Guyana, unless, or until, the parties reach a new agreement, or a competent legal body decides otherwise.”

Blinken and President Ali recalled the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in its December 1 order, called for parties to refrain from any action that might aggravate or extend the dispute. It was reported that the Secretary reiterated that the United States looks forward to working closely with Guyana once it assumes its non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council in January 2024. The two leaders concluded the discussion by agreeing upon the importance of maintaining a peaceful and democratic Western Hemisphere.

Venezuela has historically claimed Guyana’s Essequibo region as its own despite its initial acceptance of the 1899 Arbitral Award that gives Guyana control of the Essequibo. Presently the matter is before the ICJ. Despite the outcome still pending, the Venezuelan government held a referendum on December 3, 2023 to consult its population on a move to annex Guyana’s Essequibo as part of that country’s map.

Following what was deemed a success by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, the government on December 5 announced the appointment of a governor of Guyana’s Essequibo Region, Major General Alexis Rodríguez Cabello. International media reports also note that the Maduro regime has also announced that he and his team will grant concessions in the Essequibo region and have also given companies within the area within three months to vacate.

Maduro also announced the creation of a new High Commission for the defense of Guayana Esequiba, which goes far beyond the presidential level. The Venezuelan government also said it would activate a debate in the National Assembly for the approval of the Organic Law for the defense of Guayana Esequiba. “That instrument that will give rise to the implementation of the decision made by the people of Venezuela in the consultative referendum,” Maduro explained.

In the Government Council, the president also announced the creation of a Comprehensive Defense zone of Guayana Esequiba with 3 areas of integral development and 28 development sectors. The headquarters will be in Tumeremo, for this, Major General Alexis Rodríguez Cabello was appointed sole authority. Guyana has since informed the international community of these developments.