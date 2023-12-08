Norman Madhoo among the only darts player to represent Caribbean and Latin America – at 2024 PDC

Latest update December 8th, 2023 12:59 AM

Kaieteur Sports – With just over a week left to commencement of the 2024 Professional Darts Championship, Guyanese Darts specialist Norman Madhoo is gearing up to head off to represent the Guyana/region at the pinnacle of darts excellence: Paddy Power World Darts Championship. The championship is set to unfold from December 15, 2023, to January 3, 2024 at London’s iconic Alexandra Palace.

Norman Madhoo

Hailing out of the Foreign Link Darts Club, Madhoo will be placed among 96 contenders vying for the sport’s top honours and a chance to secure a £2.5 million cash prize.

Madhoo, an experienced campaigner has earned his place as an elite dartist, through a journey marked by remarkable achievements. His triumph at the 2023 Championship Darts for Latin and Caribbean (CDLC) championship has earning him the #1 spot in the CDLC rankings. Apart from being one of only three Guyanese players to be featured in the top 15 CDLC World rankings, he is the only athlete from Guyana, Caribbean, South and Latin America to be represented at the event.

Earlier this year, Madhoo has navigated four individual CDLC qualifiers, emerging victorious among 32 fiercely competitive players. This feat landed him at the #1 spot, Madhoo’s stellar performance places him ahead of Guyanese Suresh Fitzgerald and Christopher Lochan who currently holds the #3 and #13 spots, respectively.

Beyond numbers, Madhoo embodies dedication, boasting an impressive record of 102 wins out of 144 matches solidified his standing among the elite contenders. Norman Madhoo stands as the beacon of hope and aspirations for an entire region.

Meanwhile, Madhoo’s participation at this championship came through the generous contribution by Massy Distributors, Sunny and Sweety Food Snackette, and Pereira Logistics.

ICC monitoring Guyana/Venezuela tension ahead of T20 World Cup

Shamar Joseph grabs 5-76 but South Africa “A” set West Indies “A” 421 to win decisive third “Test”

GFF-KFC Elite League Cup winner trophy unveiled

Demerara Capitals lift Hand-in-Hand Insurance Big-Man Cricket Inter-County trophy

Norman Madhoo among the only darts player to represent Caribbean and Latin America – at 2024 PDC

GT Beer KO Football Tournament kicks off today

