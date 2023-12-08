‘Maduro’s illegal action threatens regional peace’ – Norton

Kaieteur News – Leader of the Opposition Aubrey Norton on Thursday strongly condemned Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro’s announcement of a governor for Guyana’s Essequibo Region, the granting of concessions in the territory, and demanded that companies vacate the area within three months, deeming it illegal and a severe threat to regional peace.

Maduro’s announcement came Tuesday night despite being warned by the International Court of Justice (ICJ). The ICJ on December 1, 2023 unanimously ordered Venezuela not to take any action that would alter Guyana’s control over its Essequibo region – acting on the results of its contentious referendum which is aimed at getting the public’s support for Venezuela’s decisions regarding the Essequibo region. The court also ordered both Guyana and Venezuela to refrain from any action which might aggravate or extend the controversy or make it more difficult to resolve.

However, Norton at a press conference held on Thursday labeled the move as “illegal and alarming” while expressing concerns about its implications for regional peace and stability, especially in light of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) recent decision.

Norton called on the government to take decisive measures, including the recapitalization of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), deployment of special envoys, and the creation of a high-level commission to address border security issues. He also urged steps to control the influx of Venezuelan migrants into Essequibo.

“The government has either not heeded our advice or has moved in a half-hearted manner. Under Venezuela’s escalating recklessness, the PPP government can no longer afford to act alone with uncertainty, inadequacy, and hesitancy – there is a need for a national approach to this crisis,” he said.

Norton emphasized the need for a national approach and urged lobbying the international community.

The Opposition Leader said, “With the new and dangerous moves by a desperate Maduro since the referendum, we call on the Guyana government to urgently lobby the international community to reject Venezuela’s lawless establishment of the purported state of Guayana Esequiba. This lobbying effort must be supported by a written aide memoire outlining the ICJ’s rulings and Venezuela’s violation of those rulings, inter alia. The international community must be left in no doubt that the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela has embarked on an aggressive and destabilizing exercise, which could have far-reaching repercussions across the Latin America and Caribbean region.”

Moreover, Norton called for both a media and public engagement to reject Venezuela’s claim.

The Opposition Leader said that Venezuela’s claim to have the right to issue licenses to businesses in Essequibo must be rejected by Guyana and a full-fledge campaign must be launched to maintain the status quo and Guyana’s control over our Essequibo.

“… [Guyana will] continue to administer our Essequibo as we have been lawfully doing in the last one hundred and twenty-four years,” Norton stated.

Labeling Venezuela as an adversary, Norton stressed the importance of standing firm against attempts to alter the border established by the 1899 Arbitral Award.

“We call on the people of Guyana to stand firm. We in the Parliamentary Opposition will continue to do all in our power to defend our country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty,” Norton added.

In solidarity with Guyana’s armed forces, Norton supported the implementation of Article 33 of the Guyana Constitution which states, “It is the duty of every citizen to defend the State.”

The Opposition Leader also expressed appreciation for the support of the international community and many political opposition parties in the Caribbean region that are openly in support of Guyana.