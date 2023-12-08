GT Beer KO Football Tournament kicks off today

Kaieteur Sports – The much-awaited GT Beer 8-a-side Knockout Football tournament is set to kick off today at the All Saints Presbyterian Church ground in New Amsterdam. Presented by Candy Boss and Antics, this event will take place every Friday and Sunday, running from December 8th to the 30th.

Get ready to witness some of the finest talents and teams in the region battling it out for a shot at winning incredible cash and prizes amounting to $1,000,000. The tournament promises exhilarating matches along with special GT Beer offers all through the night. Who will emerge victorious, and who will head home? Join us and be part of the thriller! Action starts at 6:00 pm.

This tournament is made possible through the generous support of various sponsors, including the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, National Sports Commission, Professional Engineering, Santos Football Club, Two Brothers Gas Station, Quality Deliveries, Trophy Stall, J.S Family Entertainment, and Superior Group Inc.