Latest update December 8th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

GFF announces postponement of GFF-KFC Elite League Cup Finals

Dec 08, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – As the nation prays and hopes for the safety of the crew and passengers of the missing Guyana Defence Force helicopter, the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has decided to postpone the GFF-KFC Elite League Cup finals scheduled to be played on Friday, December 8 to a later date. The finals would have featured the GDF Football Club versus the Western Tigers Football Club.

In solidarity with not only one of our Members, but with the nation at large, the GFF is duty bound to take account of the national mood. At this time, this mood is not of a celebratory nature as it pays respect to our nation’s men and women in arms who zealously protect our freedoms.

Accordingly, the GFF would like to let the families, friends and members of the GDF know that they are in our thoughts and prayers, and to encourage them to hold fast to the confession of their hopes without wavering, for he who promised is faithful.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Dec 05, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Keep your eyes on Venezuela!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

ICC monitoring Guyana/Venezuela tension ahead of T20 World Cup

ICC monitoring Guyana/Venezuela tension ahead of T20 World Cup

Dec 08, 2023

By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – Tulsa Woodham, Senior Operations Manager at the International Cricket Council has stated that the global cricket governing body is actively monitoring the recent...
Read More
Shamar Joseph grabs 5-76 but South Africa “A” set West Indies “A” 421 to win decisive third “Test”

Shamar Joseph grabs 5-76 but South Africa “A”...

Dec 08, 2023

GFF-KFC Elite League Cup winner trophy unveiled

GFF-KFC Elite League Cup winner trophy unveiled

Dec 08, 2023

Demerara Capitals lift Hand-in-Hand Insurance Big-Man Cricket Inter-County trophy

Demerara Capitals lift Hand-in-Hand Insurance...

Dec 08, 2023

Norman Madhoo among the only darts player to represent Caribbean and Latin America – at 2024 PDC

Norman Madhoo among the only darts player to...

Dec 08, 2023

GT Beer KO Football Tournament kicks off today

GT Beer KO Football Tournament kicks off today

Dec 08, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]