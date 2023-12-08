Latest update December 8th, 2023 12:59 AM

Forde calls for professional approach ahead of GFF Elections

Dec 08, 2023 Sports

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – Wayne Forde, President of the Guyana Football Federation, has broken his silence ahead of tomorrow’s Congress and elections at the Federation’s training centre at Providence.

“I note with concern and would like to bring to the public’s attention the dissemination of utterances from the other contending slate that have sought to impugn the integrity of the Federation’s Electoral Committee,” Forde stated in a release.

The GFF Electoral Committee has declared Santos FC, Western Tigers, the Guyana Police Force (GPF), and West Demerara Football Association (WDFA) ineligible for Saturday’s election, citing that they are not in good standing with the GFF as stated in Article 5.1 (b).

In response, Forde’s opposition, Franklin Wilson, has sought FIFA’s intervention, and a protest was held on Wednesday by members of the GFF affiliates. Forde contends that these claims have questioned the autonomy of the Committee.

GFF President, Wayne Forde

GFF President, Wayne Forde

“As the incumbent President of the GFF, I wish to unequivocally state that the GFF Electoral Committee is an independent body that operates autonomously to oversee electoral congresses in strict accordance with the GFF Statutes and the Electoral Code.”

He added that the GFF Council has no influence over the Committee and cannot impede its mandate, stressing the deliberate autonomy to ensure an impartial, transparent, and democratic electoral process.

Forde urged the opposing Presidential candidate to refrain from behaviour that may harm the image of football in the country, emphasizing the need to rise above slander and mudslinging.

However, Wilson responded, stating, “No one from our slate has attacked the integrity of the Electoral Committee. Instead, we have challenged their legitimacy in being able to suspend members from voting.”

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms such deceit and deception practiced by the incumbent slate claiming integrity while engaging in the worst form of discrimination, which is to deny legitimate members the right to vote,” Wilson added.

Forde, in turn, labelled some actions as unprofessional, noting their negative impact on the image of the contending slate.

“It is my fervent desire that as we both seek to convince the electorate as to our suitability to superintend the affairs of football in this country, we need to go high and rise above the fray of slander and mudslinging,” said Forde.

He emphasised that his slate will continue to showcase its track record, which speaks for itself.

Forde’s slate includes Brigadier (ret.) Bruce Lovell, Rawlston Adams, Dion Inniss, Women’s Football Association President Andrea Johnson, Den Amstel Football Club President Denise Lovell, Bartica Football Association President Alden Marslow, Magzene Stewart, and Ryan Farias.

Similar Articles

