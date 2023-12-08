$41M contract awarded to extend recently retrofitted Mabaruma Hospital mortuary

Kaieteur News – A $41M contract has been awarded to SEE Solutions to extend the recently retrofitted $150M Mabaruma Hospital mortuary in Region One.

According to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), it recently awarded the $ 41,168,446 contract to SEE Solutions. The firm was among eight contractors that submitted bids for the works that were estimated to cost $47million.

Kaieteur News had reported that in December 2022, President Irfaan Ali had commissioned the newly upgraded Mabaruma Hospital, a project which falls under the United Kingdom’s US$4.2M ‘Smart Hospital Initiative’.

The Mabaruma Regional Hospital was upgraded into a ‘smart’ health facility to the tune of US$750,000 (GY$150M).

The Mabaruma ‘Smart’ Hospital was among five hospitals upgraded through the Smart Health Care Facilities in the Caribbean Project. It is an initiative of Pan American Health Organisation/ World Health Organisation (PAHO/WHO) that was being financed by the UK Department for International Development (UK DFID).

The upgrade to the hospital was done by Chung Global Enterprise. Among the works done were the refurbishing of the operating theatres, the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU), the recovery room, the maternity wards, pharmacy, roof repairs, retiled the kitchen area of the facility, construction of battery room, and the resurfacing of wheelchair ramp.

Meanwhile, the Suddie Hospital mortuary, Region Two is also earmarked for expansion and renovation. That $55,753,688 contract was awarded to M. Sukhai Contracting Service while a $59 million project was awarded to QA Civil Works for the construction of another mortuary facility at Mahdia, Region Eight.