West Demerara Jaguars and Georgetown Panthers named squads

DCB/Sawh Voltcom Construction Inc./Precision Service Center Inc. Inter Association Senior T20 Blast

Kaieteur Sports – National all rounder Akshaya Persaud and Demerara Senior Inter County player Devon Lord were named as captains of West Demerara Jaguars and Georgetown Panthers respectively as momentum picks up for the DCB/SVC/Precision Service Center Inc. Inter Association Senior T20 Blast which is set to bowl off on Saturday December 9, 2023 with two first round matches fixed for the famous Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) ground, Bourda.

Persaud will have as his deputy recently selected National Super 50 player, Richie Looknauth while former National opener Shemroy Barrington was named as the vice-captain.

The two million dollars tournament will be played on a round robin basis and will involve all five Associations of the Demerara Cricket Board, namely; Georgetown Panthers, East Coast Canje Pheasants, East Bank Eagles, Upper Demerara Scorpions and West Demerara Jaguars. The team with the most points after the preliminary rounds will play the fourth place and the second and third placed teams will clash in the semi-finals. The winners of those games are to battle in a grand final. Preceding the final is a third place playoff between the two losing semi-finalists. The semi-finals and final day event will be live streamed. All the teams will be attired in coloured clothing with cash incentives, trophies and medals up for grabs.

Each Association will be required to select a minimum of two under19 players who are eligible to represent Guyana next year in Regional Under19 tournaments, with at least one of them must play in every game. Players must represent the area they reside with the exception of Upper Demerara which will be allowed guest players drawn from the standby players of the other Associations.

Teams: West Demerara Jaguars: Akshaya Persaud (captain), Richie Looknauth (vice-captain), Ushredeva Balgobin, Navindra Persaud, Narendra Persaud, Jamal Gomes, Mahendra Dhanpaul, Nkosi Major, Kishaun Tracy, Sachin Balgobin, Dinesh George, Nityanand Mathura, Sheldon Alexander, Elyan White and Khandaiya Ramkarran.

Georgetown Panthers: Devon Lord (captain), Shemroy Barrington (vice-captain), Raymond Perez, Brandon Jaikarran, Adrian Hinds, Jonathan Van Lange, Ovid Richardson, Emanuel Lewis, Shamar Apple, Steven Sankar, Ronald Ali-Mohammed, Carlos LaRose, Keon Morris, Omesh Dhanram, Dwain Dick and Leon Andrews.

The other teams will be announced at later date.

Game one bowls off at 9am followed by game two at 1pm next Saturday at the GCC ground, Bourda. A large turnout is anticipated at the former international venue as the teams battle for supremacy.