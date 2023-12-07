Trade union calls on Govt. to meaningfully work with Opposition, others

– as Venezuela ratchets up threats to annex Essequibo

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) is calling on the Government of Guyana to meaningfully work with the Opposition and all stakeholders as a matter of urgency as Venezuela continues to ratchet-up its threats to annex the Essequibo.

President of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduró on Tuesday evening announced the appointment of a governor of Guyana’s Essequibo Region, Major General Alexis Rodríguez Cabello. He also announced that he and his team will grant concessions in the Essequibo region and have also given companies operating in the area three months to vacate.

The troubling developments follow on the heels of a binding order from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) last Friday for Venezuela to refrain from any action that would alter Guyana’s control over the Essequibo region. The court also stressed that both Guyana and Venezuela should refrain from any action that would make the case border controversy difficult to settle. Despite the ruling of the court, Venezuela still insisted that it would take action on the referendum it held on December 3 which sought its citizens support for the annexation of the Essequibo region.

In a statement on Wednesday, the GTUC said the referendum passed Sunday by Venezuela, to seize the Essequibo territory and exploit its resources should not be trivialised nor dismissed, irrespective of the voter turnout and that country’s internal political conflict. “Not when Venezuela is clearly demonstrating geo political presumptuousness, seeking to misuse a legal process to legitimise an illegitimate and greedy claim in the eyes of Venezuelan citizens misled to believe three quarters of the richest territory of Guyana belongs to them.”

According to the union, in light of Venezuela’s desperation and the new developments taking place, it is time there be a coming together of all stakeholders. The union said Government has the principal responsibility to protect and defend this nation from threats, internal and external, and must be seen as constantly addressing every iota of Venezuela’s threat, whilst still remaining proactive on the world stage to ensure a peaceful resolution. “It is not lost on the GTUC that Guyana under the PPP/C administration is at its weakest diplomatically with resounding erosion of our once high motivation for nationalism and protection of Guyana’s national interest. The present political environment created by the PPP/C after years of political disruptions, sowing seeds of mistrust and fostering the marginalisation of almost half of the population, most of whom make up our military forces has placed Guyana in a place of great disadvantage for a country divided presents the perfect conditions for greedy and aggressive neighbours with superior military strength.”

According to the GTUC, Guyana is fortunate so far that despite the draconian and corrupt rule of Bharat Jagdeo and the Jagdeo/Ali regime, despite the social, economic and political decay and injustices meted out against the people of Guyana, despite citizens experience daily growing fear of its own government and see erosion of rights, freedom of speech and the rule of law that the average Guyanese is still prepared to say to Venezuela: Essequibo belongs to Guyana. “GTUC hears the concerns of all Guyanese citizens and call on this government to stop following its old playbook that continues to sow seeds of hate and disunity that have brought us to where we are – unable to adequately oversee our borders, feel safe and protected under our government and united in defence under Venezuela’s newest treat of economic invasion which can result in military aggression.”

The GTUC therefore calls on the political Opposition and agencies of economic interest to be real in recognising that Guyana’s best option to repel Venezuela in the short term is through diplomatic talk and sanctions from the international community and adjudication through the ICJ. “Venezuela must respect Guyana’s Borders and the ruling of the ICJ. A potential warfare between Guyana and Venezuela, even border squirmish would not serve our best interest without the support of matching or more powerful military forces, equipment and technology to aid in surveillance of our borders. We need a unified Guyana to raise its voice and call for sanctions against Venezuela immediately, lest Maduro takes our silence for surrender.”

The GTUC said even as “we do so, the PPP/C is called upon not to send our military into any reckless excursions given their lack of adequate capital investment and sophisticated equipment to ensure relative safety of our troops. Guyanese military whilst trained and willing to serve their country must not see the exploitation of this national commitment being mission impossible and therefore a death sentence for not even one of our soldiers. Maduro’s words must be taken seriously as Venezuela’s willingness and direct means to start warfare with Guyana. The Opposition must not wait, but must make every effort to help give direction to how we as a nation meet this new challenge without sending our marginalised, oppressed and victimised to the slaughter,” the union stated.

Meanwhile, adding its voice to the issue, the Guyana Women Miners Org (GWMO) extended its heartfelt concerns to all “as we witness the unfolding developments surrounding the Venezuelan referendum and the recent issuance of a new map that includes the Essequibo District.” The organisation said the statements made by the Venezuelan President are deeply troubling and have prompted them to reach out to the Minister of Home Affairs, Mr. Robeson Benn, seeking clarity on national security measures.

“As an organisation dedicated to the support and empowerment of women in the mining sector, we recognise the potential impacts on the peace and stability we currently enjoy, particularly in the Essequibo District where our extensive mining operations are based. The gravity of the situation demands that we, as responsible citizens, come together in unity and vigilance to safeguard our sovereignty,” the GWMO said. “It is with this sense of duty that we extend an impassioned call to all Guyanese citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities that may threaten or infringe upon our beloved nation’s sovereignty. Your watchful eyes and commitment to our collective well-being are invaluable in these challenging times,” the organisation said.