Tik Tok mek dem boys turn beggars

Kaieteur News – Dem Boys does watch Tik Tok. Nuff time dem does notice how strangers does go up to persons on the streets and especially in dem foreign supermarkets as ask persons to buy something for them, pay for a minor purchase or simply ask for something to eat.

And when some kind persons help out, it is then explained how it is only a social experiment. The stranger then rewards the kind persons by either paying for their groceries or giving them a large sum of money. The message of the social experiment is that your kindness will come back to you in multiple times: the more you help, the more you will receive.

Since dem boys see dem social experiments on Tik Tok, dem boys decide fuh help anybody in Guyana wah ask fuh some help. And Guyana gat nuff beggars. Begging is one of de national pastimes. Deh gat people wah gat plenty but are impulsively addicted to begging.

So anybody come up to beg, dem boys does help. But dem boys does wait fuh see whether de person wah begging gan pay for dem boys grociers or leff a fat wad of cash with dem boys. Dem boys still waiting.

Dem boys sharing out kindness. But dem boys nah receiving any in return. Is like Guyana nah gat dem kind of social experiments yuh does see pun Tik Tok.

Now dem boys bruk and dem boys gat fuh join de long line of beggars wah asking people fuh a raise.

Talk Half! Leff Half!