Tik Tok mek dem boys turn beggars

Latest update December 7th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 07, 2023 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – Dem Boys does watch Tik Tok. Nuff time dem does notice how strangers does go up to persons on the streets and especially in dem foreign supermarkets as ask persons to buy something for them, pay for a minor purchase or simply ask for something to eat.
And when some kind persons help out, it is then explained how it is only a social experiment. The stranger then rewards the kind persons by either paying for their groceries or giving them a large sum of money. The message of the social experiment is that your kindness will come back to you in multiple times: the more you help, the more you will receive.
Since dem boys see dem social experiments on Tik Tok, dem boys decide fuh help anybody in Guyana wah ask fuh some help. And Guyana gat nuff beggars. Begging is one of de national pastimes. Deh gat people wah gat plenty but are impulsively addicted to begging.
So anybody come up to beg, dem boys does help. But dem boys does wait fuh see whether de person wah begging gan pay for dem boys grociers or leff a fat wad of cash with dem boys. Dem boys still waiting.
Dem boys sharing out kindness. But dem boys nah receiving any in return. Is like Guyana nah gat dem kind of social experiments yuh does see pun Tik Tok.
Now dem boys bruk and dem boys gat fuh join de long line of beggars wah asking people fuh a raise.
Keep your eyes on Venezuela!
Dec 07, 2023Kaieteur Sports – Mohamed’s Enterprise has teamed up with the organisers of the highly anticipated One Guyana Kings and Queens of the Sand Football tournament, this was confirmed yesterday...
Dec 07, 2023
Dec 07, 2023
Dec 07, 2023
Dec 07, 2023
Dec 07, 2023
Kaieteur News – Guyanese really need to mature and grow out of their backwoods, kowtowing mindset. Citizens of this... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]