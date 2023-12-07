Pres. Ali wants Biden Govt. to do more to stop Venezuela’s aggression

Kaieteur News – In a CNN interview on Wednesday, President Irfaan Ali expressed grave concerns about the actions of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, deeming them a direct threat to Guyana, aimed at creating instability in the region.

Ali’s comment follows Maduro’s Tuesday night announcement appointing a governor for Guyana’s Essequibo Region and granting concessions, demanding companies vacate the area within three months.

Addressing the developments, President Ali told CNN that he believes the United States ought to take these new actions by Venezuela into consideration. “We expect President Biden’s administration would look at the behaviour of Venezuela in relation to the sanctions themselves,” President Ali said. Notably, in October, the Biden administration broadly eased sanctions on Venezuela’s oil sector after a deal was reached between Venezuela government and opposition parties for the 2024 election.

President Ali was asked if he thinks the statements issued by international allies “go far enough” and if he thinks, “the region is doing enough to denounce Maduro’s provocation?”

In response, President Ali highlighted that the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the Organization of American States (OAS), and the Commonwealth group of countries have all issued very strong statements. To this end, he noted that Guyana has the assurance of Brazil’s President, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

“We are working now with SOUTHCOM, the Department of Defense, and State Department of the U.S., and hopefully within the next 24 hours, a lot of strong statements and strong communication to Venezuela will be released… We are working now with CELAC so that CELAC can issue a very strong statement,” he added.

It should be noted that Maduro made the announcement, despite the unanimous decision by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), on December 1, 2023, ordering Venezuela not to take any action that would alter Guyana’s control over its Essequibo region – acting on the results of its contentious referendum which is aimed at getting the public’s support for Venezuela’s decisions regarding the Essequibo region. The court also ordered both Guyana and Venezuela to refrain from any action which might aggravate or extend the controversy or make it more difficult to resolve.

Ali said, “Last night (Tuesday), we immediately contacted the United Nations Secretary General, this morning (Wednesday) we have officially written to the UN Security Council. As you know, Guyana is a law abiding country, we believe in the International Court of Justice that is why we’ll be before the ICJ and we believe the ICJ is where this controversy must be settled.”

In addition, President Ali said that Guyana is taking every precautionary measure against what he described as a “desperate attempt” by Venezuela to seize Guyana’s territory.

Detailing precautionary measures, Ali outlined diplomatic efforts and defense cooperation with allies, including the United States. He added that CARICOM, Commonwealth and the OAS, are all engaged on this matter to ensure that Venezuela does not act in a reckless or adventurous manner.

Moreover, speaking on Maduro’s ultimatum to investors in the Essequibo region- President Ali said, “We have made it very clear to the investors and to every Guyanese that Essequibo belongs to Guyana. In 1899, the borders were settled. Venezuela participated in the settlement of the border. When we were going to independence, they raised a controversy. That controversy is properly before the ICJ, and that is where it will be settled. So we have told our investors they have no fear. We are on the right side of history, the right side of the law, and there is absolutely no fear in investing in Essequibo, which belongs to Guyana.”

Expressing broader concerns, President Ali warned against allowing a situation akin to Ukraine in the Western Hemisphere, highlighting the potential of such in disrupting stability and peace. The President’s remarks underscored the gravity of the situation, emphasising the urgency for international action.