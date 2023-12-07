Opposition rejects Maduro’s plans to annex Essequibo

Kaieteur News – The Parliamentary Opposition on Wednesday totally rejected the action taken by the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to create an entity, the “integral defence zone” called “Guayana Esequiba.”

This development is not only abhorrent but has dangerous implications for the existing territorial controversy and represents a flouting of the recent decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the opposition said in a statement. Above all this represents a major threat to the peace and stability of the region. “The Parliamentary Opposition therefore calls on the local, regional and the international community not only to reject this reckless action but also to denounce it in clear and unambiguous terms. The world must understand and reject the “integral defence zone” called “Guayana Esequiba” represents not only a violation of the charter of the United Nations, international law and practice but also sets a dangerous precedent, which is potentially destabilizing for the Latin American and Caribbean region,” the statement read.

The opposition said it must be clear that the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela has embarked on a dangerous and destabilising exercise. “The Government and people of Guyana have done nothing to provoke this aggression from its western neighbour. On the contrary, it has pursued a policy of peace as it has sought to resolve the territorial controversy with Venezuela through such instruments as the Geneva Agreement, the Protocol of Port of Spain, the Good Officer Process, the enhanced Good Officer Process and finally, the ICJ.” The opposition said the validity of the 1899 Award which delimited the boundary between Guyana and Venezuela and which Venezuela now considers to be null and void is before the ICJ at the present time. “Instead of allowing the judicial process to take its course, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela has engaged in the naked act of aggression against the people of Guyana. The Parliamentary Opposition calls on the Government and people of Guyana to stand resolute in the face of Venezuelan aggression and to take all necessary measures to reject the false “integral defence zone” called “Guayana Esequiba.”

The Parliamentary Opposition said too that it is convinced that it is past time for there to be an established programme of robust diplomacy by which the people of Guyana can defend itself against this attempt to undermine the nation’s integrity and sovereignty.

Meanwhile, Minister of Foreign Affairs Hugh Todd on Wednesday held talks with his Venezuelan counterpart, Yvan Gill. The conversation was initiated by Carlos Amador Pérez Silva, Ambassador of Venezuela to Guyana. According to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs release, Minister Todd expressed concern over the recent actions emanating from Caracas over the last 24 hours which were in direct violation of the Order of the International Court of Justice on December 1, 2023. He reiterated Guyana’s commitment to the resolution of the controversy through the ongoing judicial process and encouraged Venezuela to participate in the case before the Court. Minister Todd further reiterated Guyana’s commitment to the respect for international law and the need for the maintenance of peace and security in the region. He encouraged respect for Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.