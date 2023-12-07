No bail for ‘rogue cops’ who allegedly escorted bandits to and from robbery scene

Kaieteur News – Two police ranks, who used their privileges as policemen to conspire with bandits to rob a Chinese businessman here of $8 million, were remanded to prison on Wednesday when they appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Julian Smartt, 30 of Guyhoc Park, Georgetown and Winston Williams, 25 of Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD) are accused of escorting bandits to and from a robbery scene with police sirens on November 29, 2023 at Prashad Nagar Police Outpost, robbing a Chinese national Qi Li Lin, of $8million. The police related that the investigators are still to arrest the armed bandits for the robbery but a comprehensive investigation was done and it has revealed that the two policemen were involved.

The duo appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, where they were charged for Robbery Under Arms (RUA) and ‘Conspiracy to Commit a Felony’. The defendants were not required to plea to the indictable charges. Smartt was represented by Attorney-at-law Patrice Henry, and Williams was represented by Attorney-at-Law Jevon Cox respectively. The attorneys pleaded with the court for reasonable bail on their clients’ behalf.

Notwithstanding, the attorneys’ statements, Police Legal Advisor, Attorney-at-Law, Mandel Moore, objected to bail on several grounds. He cited the penalty the charges attract, the seriousness of the offences, and the prevalence of the offence. The attorney also highlighted to the court that the suspects had a duty to fulfill as policemen, but failed to do so. To this end, the magistrate refused bail on the grounds, that were presented by Moore and the duo was remanded to prison. The next scheduled court date is set for December 20, 2023 for disclosure and facts.