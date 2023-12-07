No bail for ‘rogue cops’ who allegedly escorted bandits to and from robbery scene

Latest update December 7th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 07, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – Two police ranks, who used their privileges as policemen to conspire with bandits to rob a Chinese businessman here of $8 million, were remanded to prison on Wednesday when they appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
Julian Smartt, 30 of Guyhoc Park, Georgetown and Winston Williams, 25 of Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD) are accused of escorting bandits to and from a robbery scene with police sirens on November 29, 2023 at Prashad Nagar Police Outpost, robbing a Chinese national Qi Li Lin, of $8million. The police related that the investigators are still to arrest the armed bandits for the robbery but a comprehensive investigation was done and it has revealed that the two policemen were involved.
The duo appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, where they were charged for Robbery Under Arms (RUA) and ‘Conspiracy to Commit a Felony’. The defendants were not required to plea to the indictable charges. Smartt was represented by Attorney-at-law Patrice Henry, and Williams was represented by Attorney-at-Law Jevon Cox respectively. The attorneys pleaded with the court for reasonable bail on their clients’ behalf.
Notwithstanding, the attorneys’ statements, Police Legal Advisor, Attorney-at-Law, Mandel Moore, objected to bail on several grounds. He cited the penalty the charges attract, the seriousness of the offences, and the prevalence of the offence. The attorney also highlighted to the court that the suspects had a duty to fulfill as policemen, but failed to do so. To this end, the magistrate refused bail on the grounds, that were presented by Moore and the duo was remanded to prison. The next scheduled court date is set for December 20, 2023 for disclosure and facts.
Keep your eyes on Venezuela!
Dec 07, 2023Kaieteur Sports – Mohamed’s Enterprise has teamed up with the organisers of the highly anticipated One Guyana Kings and Queens of the Sand Football tournament, this was confirmed yesterday...
Dec 07, 2023
Dec 07, 2023
Dec 07, 2023
Dec 07, 2023
Dec 07, 2023
Kaieteur News – Guyanese really need to mature and grow out of their backwoods, kowtowing mindset. Citizens of this... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]