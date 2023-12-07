Mohamed’s Enterprise supports One Guyana ‘Kings & Queens’ Beach football C/ship

Kaieteur Sports – Mohamed’s Enterprise has teamed up with the organisers of the highly anticipated One Guyana Kings and Queens of the Sand Football tournament, this was confirmed yesterday during a simple handing over ceremony held at the entity’s Lombard Street location. The partnership marks a significant milestone as the enterprise has generously contributed a substantial sum to bolster the upcoming event.

Scheduled to be staged at the Shangai’s residence from December 8 to January 1, this football extravaganza promises an enthralling display of talent and competition. With 52 male teams and 12 female teams poised to compete, the stakes are high, as participants vie for the prestigious $1,000,000 first prize. Runner-up and third-place positions will clinch rewards of $100,000 and $75,000, respectively. The tournament kicks off with a grand ceremonial march-past on Friday, December 8, setting the stage for an action-packed series of eight games.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the initiative, Nazar Mohamed, the head of Mohamed’s Enterprise, emphasized the privilege of supporting such endeavors. “I am always pleased to support initiatives such as these, and it is definitely a privilege to be a part of this exciting year-end football,” said Mohamed. He emphasized his joy in assisting young athletes in achieving their sporting aspirations, expressing a commitment to contributing to this tournament for years to come.

Simultaneously, a referee’s workshop at the same venue, underscored the commitment to fostering professionalism and expertise within the sport. Participants engaged in comprehensive discussions on the laws of the game and delved into the nuances of video analysis. The afternoon session seamlessly transitioned into practical applications, elevating the standards of officiating within the tournament and beyond.

The collaboration between Mohamed’s Enterprise and the One Guyana Kings and Queens of the Sand Football tournament signifies a remarkable synergy aimed at nurturing talent, fostering sportsmanship, and enhancing the football landscape.