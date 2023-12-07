Inaugural ‘Million Dollar Baby’ Street-ball C/ship to ignite Soesdyke/Timehri

Latest update December 7th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 07, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Seasoned referee consultant, Wayne ‘Harry’ Griffith is set to spread holiday cheer among football enthusiasts in Soesdyke/Timehri with the launch of the first-ever ‘Million Dollar Baby’ Street-ball Championship scheduled from December 23-26. The announcement of this exciting tournament took place at the National Library on Tuesday, generating immense anticipation among sports aficionados.
Named ‘Soesdyke/Timehri versus the Rest,’ the championship is slated to feature a colossal clash between 22 local teams vying for championship trophy and cash. Teams hailing from Soesdyke/Timehri will face off against four formidable squads from Georgetown, along with one team each from East Coast Demerara and West Demerara. Additionally, the tournament will welcome two teams from Linden and a pair of squads from the Agricola area.
The first-of-its-kind street-ball competition will see over $1,000,000 up for grabs, with the first-place prize standing at an impressive $700,000 in cash. According to Griffith, this four-day event is set to be fast and exciting with eight matches daily, and culminating with a grand final on December 26. This four-a-side street-ball extravaganza will see each team playing 20 minutes per half, including a 10 minutes break.
The excitement is scheduled to unfold at the Soesdyke Tarmac, setting the stage for thrilling matches and showcasing the exceptional talent present in the participating teams.
Keep your eyes on Venezuela!
Dec 07, 2023Kaieteur Sports – Mohamed’s Enterprise has teamed up with the organisers of the highly anticipated One Guyana Kings and Queens of the Sand Football tournament, this was confirmed yesterday...
Dec 07, 2023
Dec 07, 2023
Dec 07, 2023
Dec 07, 2023
Dec 07, 2023
Kaieteur News – Guyanese really need to mature and grow out of their backwoods, kowtowing mindset. Citizens of this... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]