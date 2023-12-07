Latest update December 7th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Guyanese boxers Tiquan Sampson and Akeelah Vancooten gets coveted World Rankings

Dec 07, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Following Guyana’s historic maiden appearance at the World Junior Boxing Championships in Yerevan, Armenia, emerging stars Tiquan Sampson and Akeelah Vancooten have attained world rankings, which is a milestone for local junior pugilists.

Akeelah Vancooten

Akeelah Vancooten

Tiquan Sampson

Tiquan Sampson

Vancooten is now ranked 9th globally in the 54-57 kg featherweight division. By the same token, Sampson has now attained a ranking of 17 globally in the 57–60 kg lightweight division.

Steve Ninvalle, President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA), said, “The achievement of the duo, who are emerging pugilists on the local and regional scene, is testament to the importance and value that the association continues to place an emphasis on in its nursery and youth divisions.”

According to Ninvalle, “This is an historic achievement; while we would have attained international rankings for the seniors, we have never realised such a feat prior with the juniors, an accomplishment that was garnered at our debut at the junior world championships, which is another seminal moment.”

He further said, “The GBA remains steadfast in its developmental efforts as we understand the value of creating the ideal foundation for sports growth and overall sustainability. This can only be achieved via a structured approach that features, as a main pillar, the partnership and combination of local programmes and regional and international competitions.”

The World Junior Championships, which were previously staged eight years prior, though separately in St. Petersburg, Russia, for the men’s and Chinese Taipei for the women’s, featured 13 junior men’s and 13 women’s weight divisions. Guyana’s team also included veteran trainer Lennox Daniels.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Dec 05, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Keep your eyes on Venezuela!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Mohamed’s Enterprise supports One Guyana ‘Kings & Queens’ Beach football C/ship

Mohamed’s Enterprise supports One Guyana ‘Kings & Queens’...

Dec 07, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – Mohamed’s Enterprise has teamed up with the organisers of the highly anticipated One Guyana Kings and Queens of the Sand Football tournament, this was confirmed yesterday...
Read More
Football associations protest GFF office for fair elections

Football associations protest GFF office for fair...

Dec 07, 2023

America Tennis player Vickery tees off camp at National Racquet Center

America Tennis player Vickery tees off camp at...

Dec 07, 2023

ExxonMobil pumps G$4M into Berbice Primary Schools Tapeball cricket

ExxonMobil pumps G$4M into Berbice Primary...

Dec 07, 2023

Inaugural ‘Million Dollar Baby’ Street-ball C/ship to ignite Soesdyke/Timehri

Inaugural ‘Million Dollar Baby’ Street-ball...

Dec 07, 2023

West Demerara Jaguars and Georgetown Panthers named squads 

West Demerara Jaguars and Georgetown Panthers...

Dec 07, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]