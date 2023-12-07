GDF engaging US-SOUTHCOM, other military partners as Venezuela steps up outrageous claim for Essequibo

Kaieteur News – Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Dr. Irfaan Ali said on Tuesday evening that the Guyana Defense Force (GDF) remains on high alert following Venezuela’s latest announcements of measures that would be taken following its December 3 referendum.

Though 89 percent of the voting population turned its back on President Nicholas Maduro’s referendum to annex the Essequibo region, he has gone ahead with the appointment of a temporary government structure for the mineral rich area.

What is worse is that Maduro has instructed his authorities to create two companies that would issue licences. He has also issued a three month deadline for companies to exit the territory.

In an address to the nation, Guyana’s President said Maduro’s latest measures following the referendum are a blatant disregard for the orders given by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on December 1, 2023. The World Court ordered Venezuela to refrain from all actions that would alter Guyana’s control over the region.

The Head of State also disclosed that the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, the United Nations Security Council and the ICJ would be informed of Venezuela’s latest acts of desperation.

Also at the diplomatic level, Ali said the Commonwealth, CARICOM, Organization of American States and many other bilateral partners, including the USA, Brazil, France and the United Kingdom, have been engaged accordingly.

Significantly, Ali said the Guyana Defense Force has engaged its military counterparts, including the US Southern Command. The U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) is one of 11 unified Combatant Commands (COCOMs) in the US Department of Defense. SOUTHCOM is responsible for providing contingency planning, operations, and security cooperation in its assigned Area of Responsibility which includes: Central and South America.

By defying the ICJ’s orders, Ali said Venezuela has rejected international law, the rule of law generally, fundamental justice and morality, and the preservation of international peace and security. “They have literally declared themselves an outlaw nation,” the Head of State expressed.

Despite Venezuela’s aggression, Ali made it pellucid that his government will not allow its territory to be violated or the development of the country to be stymied. The President also assured that: ALL INVESTMENTS IN THE ESSEQUIBO REGION ARE SAFE!

President Ali has since urged Maduro to rethink his missteps and act in accordance with international law.