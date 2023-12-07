ExxonMobil pumps G$4M into Berbice Primary Schools Tapeball cricket

Latest update December 7th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 07, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – ExxonMobil Guyana has pumped more support into sport as they funded the Berbice edition of the Future Warriors Tapeball Tournament for Primary Schools set for December 9-10 at the Port Mourant Community Centre Ground.
The tournament was officially launched Wednesday at St. Francis Hall, Rose Hall, Berbice.
The tournament mirrors the one held in Georgetown in September, where the winning team, Stella Maris Primary, was ‘adopted’ by the Guyana Amazon Warriors during their home leg of the Caribbean Premier League.
While the aforementioned will not be the outcome for this winning team, the Co-Director of FL Sport, John Ramsingh, told the teams to give their all and have fun while competing.
Community Relations Advisor for ExxonMobil Guyana, Ryan Hoppie, told the youngsters to dream big, as some may one day play at the new stadium being constructed in Palmyra, East Canje, Berbice by ExxonMobil and its partners.
According to Hoppie, he hoped the children would use the opportunity to develop their talents and build lifelong friendships.
“We hope to witness remarkable performances throughout the tournament… play fair and grab every opportunity to build friendships,” Hoppie said.
Likewise, Education Officer (Primary) Surya Mahadeo welcomed the partnership and the further opportunities it gives pupils to be well-rounded both in and out of the classroom.
Meanwhile, Leslie Solomon, Chairman of the Competitions Committee for the Berbice Cricket Board, noted that “BCB welcomes any investor that may want to invest in cricket” as the grassroot tournaments are crucial to “catch” young players.
The format will be eight overs per side, and a team can field 11 players from their squad of 13.
It will be contested on a straight knockout basis, and boys and girls can form one squad.
Both match days commence at 09:00h, and the organisers will provide bats, balls, and transportation free of cost to all of the participating schools, along with various meals and refreshments throughout the playing days.
The 12 participating schools are Bohemia Primary, Belvedere Primary, Rose Hall Town Primary, McGowan Primary, No. 36 Primary, Tain Primary, Kildonan Primary, Alness Primary, All Saints Primary, St. Aloysius Primary, Albion Primary and Fyrish Primary.
