Construction of new GECOM office at Port Kaituma will cost $54M

Kaieteur News – Construction of the new Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) office at Port Kaituma, Region One would cost the government $54,600,000.

The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) stated this week on its website that on November 27, 2023 it awarded the $54 million contract to contractor C.A.J Construction Firm.

This publication had reported that C.A.J Construction Firm was among three contractors that submitted bids for the project which was estimated to cost $55,072,553.

It was reported in the media that last year February, Regional Chairman of Region One, Brentnol Ashley had stated that the initiative further cements government’s commitment to providing equal access to services, to citizens, despite their geographical location. “We, at the regional level see the importance of this structure and we know that Port Kaituma would be a great benefit once works are completed. This facility is not only for the people of Port Kaituma, but the entire Matarkai sub-region, because then, they will be able to better offer their services that are needed for the people, such as replacement of ID and registration for ID cards, among others,” he said.

Kaieteur News previously reported that GECOM currently rents a facility within the Matarkai-sub-region to offer its services to residents there. “GECOM has permanent staff stationed here, but the only thing that they do not have is a permanent facility (in the region). What they normally do on a month-to-month basis, is rent a facility which is identified as the sub-region registration office to conduct business,” Ashley shared.

The construction of the office is one of the many initiatives set to open new opportunities to the residents there, as the region advances its development.