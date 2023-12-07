America Tennis player Vickery tees off camp at National Racquet Center

– Aim to impart skills, knowledge unto current players

Kaieteur Sports – American Tennis player with Guyanese roots, Sachia Vickery, slammed off her annual camp yesterday at the National Racquet Center, Woolford Avenue, with a stunning turnout.

After recently returning home, the former USTA junior national champion told Kaieteur Sports yesterday that she was happy to be back to her adopted home having been born to Guyanese parents.

The camp, according to the Tennis star, will focus on the development of the youngsters involved while harnessing the talents of the older, more seasoned players.

Vickery pointed out that she was keen on assessing and seeing where the current batch of attendees were, with regard to their form and technical approach to the sport.

Speaking on how crucial it was to have such a solid turnout on the opening day, the Miami-born former World Tennis Association (WTA) ranked player who achieved a top career spot of 73 in the world, said she was overly pleased to see that the desire to be a part of the camp is stronger than ever.

With a solid career on the international level, Vickery said it was important for the local tennis fraternity, especially the junior core, to gain as much experience and knowledge from a player who has been plying her trade on the international circuit.

She further pointed out that upon further assessment and training with the players over the next few days, it will allow coaches to see the direction of each player’s game.

Outside of her goals which will focus on imparting extra knowledge on the game to her younger mates, Vickery hopes this camp will bring out the best in each player, which further adds to the overall development of Tennis in and out of Guyana.