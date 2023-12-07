America Tennis player Vickery tees off camp at National Racquet Center

Latest update December 7th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 07, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – American Tennis player with Guyanese roots, Sachia Vickery, slammed off her annual camp yesterday at the National Racquet Center, Woolford Avenue, with a stunning turnout.
After recently returning home, the former USTA junior national champion told Kaieteur Sports yesterday that she was happy to be back to her adopted home having been born to Guyanese parents.
The camp, according to the Tennis star, will focus on the development of the youngsters involved while harnessing the talents of the older, more seasoned players.
Vickery pointed out that she was keen on assessing and seeing where the current batch of attendees were, with regard to their form and technical approach to the sport.
Speaking on how crucial it was to have such a solid turnout on the opening day, the Miami-born former World Tennis Association (WTA) ranked player who achieved a top career spot of 73 in the world, said she was overly pleased to see that the desire to be a part of the camp is stronger than ever.
With a solid career on the international level, Vickery said it was important for the local tennis fraternity, especially the junior core, to gain as much experience and knowledge from a player who has been plying her trade on the international circuit.
She further pointed out that upon further assessment and training with the players over the next few days, it will allow coaches to see the direction of each player’s game.
Outside of her goals which will focus on imparting extra knowledge on the game to her younger mates, Vickery hopes this camp will bring out the best in each player, which further adds to the overall development of Tennis in and out of Guyana.
Keep your eyes on Venezuela!
Dec 07, 2023Kaieteur Sports – Mohamed’s Enterprise has teamed up with the organisers of the highly anticipated One Guyana Kings and Queens of the Sand Football tournament, this was confirmed yesterday...
Dec 07, 2023
Dec 07, 2023
Dec 07, 2023
Dec 07, 2023
Dec 07, 2023
Kaieteur News – Guyanese really need to mature and grow out of their backwoods, kowtowing mindset. Citizens of this... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]