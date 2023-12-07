$235M in contracts awarded to upgrade three hinterland hospitals

Latest update December 7th, 2023 12:59 AM

Dec 07, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The Sand Creek, Annai and Karasabai hospitals in Region Nine will all be upgraded to the tune of $235,051,300.

The National Tender and Procurement Administration Board (NPTAB) revealed that recently, contracts have been awarded to execute the various projects. It was reported that the ministry is looking to rehabilitate and extend these hospitals.

NPTAB shared on its website that Beerdat Harrinandan Construction and Transportation firm was awarded an $84,530,000 contract for the works slated for Sand Creek Hospital. A $74,541,600 contract was given to Osbert and Sons’ Construction Lumber Yard Transportation and Agriculture Services for the project at Karasabai Hospital, and a $75,979,700 was awarded to 3D Construction for works at Annai.

This year, the government increased the budgetary allocation for the health sector to a whopping $84.9 billion. It was reported in January that the Karasabai, Annai, and Sand Creek health centres will be upgraded into district hospitals providing radiology and laboratory services to residents.

Back in September during a visit to Region Nine, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony noted that the government is planning to have the health facilities in the three villages converted to ensure residents receive additional health services including surgery, thus eliminating the need for long travel to the Lethem Regional Hospital or the Georgetown Public Hospital Cooperation (GPHC).

