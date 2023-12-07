10 children to undergo critical surgeries at GPHC

Latest update December 7th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Through a collaborative effort with the Gift of Life International (GOLI) group, the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) will perform critical cardiac surgical procedures on 10 patients between the ages 8 months to 16 years.
Aimed at building capacity through collaborations with overseas missions and hospitals to provide top grade health care, the surgeries will be undertaken during the second Pediatric Cardiac Mission for the year 2023 the hospital said.
Cardiac surgeries are medical surgical procedures that address issues of the heart, and can range from treating acquired diseases to repairing congenital heart defects. The end goal is to have the beneficiaries leading fulfilling, healthy, normal lives.
Before the procedure can be performed on the patients, the doctors undertook a thorough screening process to assess the patient’s conditions and to ensure that they are able and prepped to undergo the lifesaving surgeries.
The medical team which will be carrying out the surgical procedures consists of 22 members who hail from Canada, USA, Chile, Puerto Rico, Australia and Colombia, and they will be working along with the GPHC staff which includes 50 dedicated professionals.
The international collaboration underscores the global effort to provide critical medical care to those in need, the GPHC said. The mission is part of a broader initiative and three similar missions are already scheduled for next year and demonstrate the ongoing commitment of GPHC and GOLI to making a lasting impact on the lives of children with cardiac issues.
“As we witness the unfolding of this mission, let us join hands in applauding the dedication of the medical teams involved and wishing the young patients a swift and successful recovery. Together, we can make a lasting impact on the lives of these children and contribute to a healthier, heart-strong future,” the medical institution noted.
