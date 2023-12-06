Venezuelan woman stabbed by jealous pensioner discharged from GPHC

By Christal Yong

Kaieteur News – Mario Pinango, the 41-year-old woman who was stabbed by a 70-year-old man because she refused to leave her boyfriend for him and accept his marriage proposal, has been discharged from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) despite being unable to speak.

Pinango was stabbed multiple times about her body on November 24, 2023 at Demico House, Stabroek, Georgetown by Raymond Daniels.

The woman’s daughter, Marquelis Pierre, told Kaieteur News on Tuesday that her mother was discharged from the Hospital and is in a stable condition despite being unable to speak.

Pinango, who resides at Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara (EBD), was hospitalised for more than a week.

Reports are that Daniels reportedly used Pinango’s knife, which she carried in her bag for protection, to stab her.

“When he see men around my mother, he does get very jealous, even though they don’t have nothing going on and he know that my mom has her own partner,” Pierre told Kaieteur News.

On November 24, Pinango left her Soesdyke home and travelled to Georgetown. She spent some time chatting with a friend who vends at the Stabroek Market, and the friend had reportedly warned her that Daniels was close by.

Despite the warning, Pinango proceeded to her usual liming spot at Demico House.

Eyewitnesses said that Daniels appeared intoxicated when he approached Pinango. He reportedly held on to her hand and threatened to kill her.

The woman’s daughter said that she was told that during the altercation, her mother opened her bag to reach for a cigarette and Daniels saw the knife inside her purse and he grabbed it.

Pinango reportedly tried to calm the suspect down by talking to him. He eventually let go of her hand but as she was walking away, he stabbed her in the back.

The woman turned around and Daniels allegedly stabbed her again; three times in the region of her chest.

She collapsed and an ambulance was summoned; she was rushed to the GPHC, whilst Daniels was promptly arrested by police at the scene. The woman’s daughter said that the doctors told her that her mother had to undergo emergency surgery; she said her mother suffered internal bleeding issues.

Pierre said Daniels is not known to the family but her mother told her that he is a friend who wanted to be more than just friends.

She said that Pinango complained that Daniels would continuously ask her to marry him although he knows she already has a boyfriend.

The man became so desperate that he told the woman that if she marries him, Guyana will grant her full citizenship. Notwithstanding the promises, Pinango rejected his offers.