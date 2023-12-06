Police Force challenges GFF decision of omission from Congress

Latest update December 6th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 06, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) Football Club is questioning the eligibility criteria set by the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) and their Electoral Committee for Saturday’s congress and elections.
The GPF FC, an Elite League club, along with Santos FC, Western Tigers, and the West Demerara Football Association (WDFA), will not be attending the congress, which will decide the future governance of the GFF for the next three years.
In a letter to the GFF’s General Secretary Ian Alves yesterday, Senior Superintendent Jermaine Johnson expressed that the GPF FC was not officially informed of the Federation’s decision, learning about it through an article published in Saturday’s Kaieteur News.
The GPF FC asserts that their appointment as an Elite League Club is in compliance with Article 15.1(b) of the GFF Statutes.
They believe the Electoral Committee and the GFF’s position to be false and an attempt to tarnish the reputation of the Guyana Police Force.
He added that the, “Guyana Police Force was established on the 1s July, 1839, by the Constitution of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana and is guided by the Police Act, Chapter 16:01.”
Superintendent Johnson emphasised that the Commissioner of Police holds the authority to appoint decision-making bodies for various sporting disciplines, including football, and this practice has been followed without objection from any governing body, including the GFF.
He also pointed out that the GFF had previously violated Article 14.1(b) by failing to invite the Police FC to the General Congress in 2022 and criticised the Electoral Committee for not publishing the full list of eligibility criteria, which goes against Article 7.3 of the Electoral Code.
Superintendent Johnson expressed the hope for a prompt and amicable resolution to these issues to continue the development of football in Guyana.
