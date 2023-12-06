Latest update December 6th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Police Force challenges GFF decision of omission from Congress

Dec 06, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, Sports

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) Football Club is questioning the eligibility criteria set by the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) and their Electoral Committee for Saturday’s congress and elections.

Senior Superintendent Jermaine Johnson

Senior Superintendent Jermaine Johnson

The GPF FC, an Elite League club, along with Santos FC, Western Tigers, and the West Demerara Football Association (WDFA), will not be attending the congress, which will decide the future governance of the GFF for the next three years.

In a letter to the GFF’s General Secretary Ian Alves yesterday, Senior Superintendent Jermaine Johnson expressed that the GPF FC was not officially informed of the Federation’s decision, learning about it through an article published in Saturday’s Kaieteur News.

The GPF FC asserts that their appointment as an Elite League Club is in compliance with Article 15.1(b) of the GFF Statutes.

They believe the Electoral Committee and the GFF’s position to be false and an attempt to tarnish the reputation of the Guyana Police Force.

He added that the, “Guyana Police Force was established on the 1s July, 1839, by the Constitution of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana and is guided by the Police Act, Chapter 16:01.”

Superintendent Johnson emphasised that the Commissioner of Police holds the authority to appoint decision-making bodies for various sporting disciplines, including football, and this practice has been followed without objection from any governing body, including the GFF.

He also pointed out that the GFF had previously violated Article 14.1(b) by failing to invite the Police FC to the General Congress in 2022 and criticised the Electoral Committee for not publishing the full list of eligibility criteria, which goes against Article 7.3 of the Electoral Code.

Superintendent Johnson expressed the hope for a prompt and amicable resolution to these issues to continue the development of football in Guyana.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Dec 05, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

PNC demanding answers for smuggled chicken early Sunday morning after church!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Sinclair grabs 5-44 as honours even at stumps on day one of deciding third unofficial “Test” against South Africa “A”

Sinclair grabs 5-44 as honours even at stumps on day one of deciding...

Dec 06, 2023

SportsMax – Kevin Sinclair was the star of day one of the deciding third unofficial “Test” between the West Indies “A” and South Africa “A” at the Manguang Oval in Bloemfontein...
Read More
Police Force challenges GFF decision of omission from Congress

Police Force challenges GFF decision of omission...

Dec 06, 2023

ExxonMobil joins the cast of sponsors to host 2023 Goodwill Int’l School Series

ExxonMobil joins the cast of sponsors to host...

Dec 06, 2023

GFF ELECTIONS: Every avenue must be exhausted to restore voting rights

GFF ELECTIONS: Every avenue must be exhausted to...

Dec 06, 2023

West Indies Academy dominate Day two against Ireland

West Indies Academy dominate Day two against...

Dec 06, 2023

Nexgen Golf Association, Candy Express tees off Season of Giving 

Nexgen Golf Association, Candy Express tees off...

Dec 06, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]