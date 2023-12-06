ExxonMobil joins the cast of sponsors to host 2023 Goodwill Int’l School Series

Latest update December 6th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 06, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Exxon Mobil has extended its support to the Petra Organisation for the upcoming 2023 Goodwill International Schools Football Series. This announcement came yesterday during a simple ceremony held at the National Library, solidifying Exxon Mobil’s commitment to community development.
This sponsorship, which aligns with their ongoing support for Petra Organisation over the past four years, ensures the participation of eight teams, including three international school teams: Clarendon College from Jamaica, St Benedick’s College from Trinidad and Tobago, and OWV-4 from Suriname.
The tournament promises intense action as the top three Limacol U18 school teams, recently qualified for the Goodwill tournament, vie for victory. Chase’s Academic Foundation, Carmel Secondary, and Bartica Secondary School will join defending champions DC Caesar Fox Secondary School and St Ignatius Secondary, completing this year’s roster of competing teams.
In his brief remarks, Exxon Mobil Public Relation Advisor, Ryan Hoppie stated, “We have been sponsoring PETRA for over four years now, and sponsoring youth in sport is a great opportunity for us to fulfill our commitment to youth and community empowerment. We recognize that investing in sport not only enhances the countries athletic landscape, but also contributes to its overall prosperity.”
“Due to our long-standing relationship with the PETRA team, we are pleased to come on board and support PETRA and KFC in this tournament,” Hoppie declared.
Meanwhile, the tournament is scheduled to commence on December 12-22, matches will be played at the Ministry of Education and Queen’s College grounds. Match days are December 12, 14, 16, 19 and 22. A substantial first place purse of US$2500 awaits the winners while second, third and fourth place will receive US$1500, US$1000 and US$500 respectively.
In closing, Hoppie pointed out the importance of the private sector’s involvement in projects of this nature, saying, “Private sector investment is so important to ensure the development of youth sport and we are proud to be a part of this. And we are especially proud to sponsor the hinterland teams. This particular event as it fosters not only development of sport but also creates a platform that showcases athletic excellence as well as bringing teams together from around the Caribbean and South America.”
