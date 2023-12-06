De Stabroek Market area is the ‘choke and rob’ and pickpocket capital of the Caribbean

Kaieteur News – De area outside de Stabroek Market is a place to fear. It is a haven for pickpockets and ‘choke and rob’ bandits. The pickpockets play hopscotch with your wallets; the ‘choke and rob’ bandits have a field day snatching your chain and phone, and marauding bicycle gangs terrorize innocent persons awaiting transportation to get home.

Stabroek Market, once the envy of the Caribbean for its impeccable ‘choke and rob’ finesse, experienced a brief intermission of more serious crime. But the ‘choke and rob’ bandits have returned with a vengeance. And the area is once again the ‘choke and rob’ capital of the Caribbean.

Despite the valiant efforts of the mobile police unit, the pickpockets and robbers dance through the crowded area and make their moves. Given that many of these bandits are armed, do not expect anyone to come to your rescue if you are attacked. In the crowded area, escape is easy for the robbers.

The area is not made any safer because of the cluttered environment caused by excessive vending. Instead, the congestion only adds a touch of drama to the proceedings, creating a chaotic backdrop for our talented criminals to showcase their skills. It is time to bring order, sanity, and safety to the Stabroek Market area. It is time to remove most of the bus and car parks from that area. By denuding the area of the thousands who traverse there each day, the robbers will find less targets to attack. And the police will find it easier to apprehend those bent on mischief.

Talk Half! Leff Half!