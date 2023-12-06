Cops allegedly escort bandits to and from robbery scene using police siren

Latest update December 6th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 06, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has labeled two of its police ranks “rogue cops” after they obtained evidence of them escorting bandits to and from a robbery scene with police sirens.
The duo were identified as Constables Julian Smartt and Winston Williams. The cops are accused of conspiring with armed bandits to rob a Chinese man, Qi Li Lin, of $8M on November 29, 2023.
Police said that investigators are still to arrest the armed bandits for the robbery but a comprehensive investigation was done and it has revealed that the two policemen are involved.
“Detectives are in possession of evidence showing Constable Smartt taking the suspects to the crime scene” police said while adding “After the robbery was committed, Smartt and Williams [both of whom were on motorcycles and in uniform] were seen escorting the suspects to an area known as Rasville”.
The policemen were arrested promptly and questioned, police said in a statement.
Detectives have prepared a case file against them and GPF’s legal advisor, Mandel Moore disclosed that there is enough evidence to charge them jointly with the offence of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, to wit Robbery under arms.”
Moore has also advised GPF that the constables be interdicted from their duties as law enforcement officers.
The duo was expected to appear before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday afternoon but up to press time there was no report that they were placed before the court.
