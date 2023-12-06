Latest update December 6th, 2023 12:59 AM

BCB/RHTYSC launches cricket coaching manual, info booklet 

Dec 06, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) and Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTYSC)  launched their first ever coaching manual and youth information booklet, adding to the ongoing development of the sport across the county and Guyana.

The 40-page booklet, produced by the BCB/RHTYSC includes more than 20 different articles which range from; drug abuse, importance of education.

Other key topics such as personal discipline, pre-marital sex, personal hygiene, suicide, importance of religion, handling job interviews, classroom manners, table manners among others, were discussed.

Pictures of the Coaching Manual and youth information booklet. 

According to the BCB, the main objective of the historic booklet is to help prepare the youths on their path to becoming sports ambassadors of Berbice, on and off the cricket field.

Also, more than two thousand copies have already been published and distributed to youths across the county.

Meanwhile, the club’s Youth Coaching Manual is the first ever magazine published by a Cricket Board in the Caribbean. The full-colored magazine depicts different aspects of coaching which adds to the construct of cricket development between players and coaches.

Apart from highlighting the Respective Berbice players to represent the West Indies at the Test level, mental health approach to the game, key points to bowling, the respective Umpire signs and signals among other areas.

Dec 06, 2023

