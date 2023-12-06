$2B to build wharf to accommodate new army boats

Latest update December 6th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) will soon be constructing a new reinforced concrete wharf at the Coast Guard Headquarters, Ruimveldt, Georgetown. The wharf is estimated to cost $2,623,580,053.
Eight contractors submitted bids for the project according to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB). The firms are: R. Basso & Sons Construction Company – $5,688,972,220, S. Jagmohan Construction & General Supply Inc. – $2,146,098,430, Correia & Correia Limited – $2,176,084,034, Arjune Construction Inc. – $2,063,024,470, Memorex Enterprise – $2,950,673,991, Kares Engineering Inc. – $1,839,524,630, Ivor Allen – $5,942,806,223, and Gordon Winter Co. Limited – $5,191,750,016.
Kaieteur News understands that the government previously pledged to upgrade the facility so as to properly accommodate the GDF’s new vessels.
Back in December 2021, it was reported that the United States invested US$555,000 to renovate the GDF Coast Guard’s Training Center at Kingston and to construct a concrete boat pad at the Coast Guard Headquarters.
This publication had reported that the GDF would soon be benefitting from a US$11.5M a “next generation” 115 Defiant Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV). Metal Shark Boats, the American company that Guyana paid to build the vessel, said that the boat is completed and has departed its Louisiana production facility in the United States of the American (USA) for its Bayou La Batre, Alabama shipyard.
“From there, the vessel will continue its journey to Guyana, where it will join eight other Metal Shark patrol boats currently in service with the GDF,” Metal Shark Boats stated in a release. The company added: “the new vessel will help to protect Guyana’s burgeoning oil and gas industry and the far-reaching interests supporting its development, many of them right here at home (in the USA)”.
In November 2023, Kaieteur News had also reported that Guyana will be using a portion of US$100M line of credit from India to purchase another vessel for the GDF. Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo told Kaieteur News that the vessel is being procured to protect Guyana’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).
