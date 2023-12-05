Venezuelan charged for ‘butchering’ Kilcoy man

Kaieteur News – A Venezuelan national was remanded to prison on Monday after being charged with the murder of Chetram Ramjattan, 43, a labourer of Lot 53 Kilcoy, Settlement, Berbice.

The 28-year, Simon Wills, appeared before Magistrate Peter Hugh, virtually at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court. The court heard that between Saturday November 25th 2023 and Thursday November 30th 2023, Chetram also knows as “Buck Crab” was murdered by Wills at Fyrish Village Corentyne Berbice.

The accused who was unrepresented, was not required to plead since the charge was indictable, and he was remanded to prison until December 27th, 2023. Chetram’s body was found on Thursday, in a drain in the vicinity of Arjune Chicken Farm at Fyrish Village, Corentyne Berbice, Region Six around 06:50hrs.

Police had initially arrested three Venezuelan nationals in connection with his murder.

Prior to his death, Ramjattan was last seen alive drinking at his home. He subsequently left and was not seen or heard from. His wife later filed a missing person’s report.

A search party was formed and while looking for him, his partially decomposed body was found in a drain. He was clad only in a red and white track pants. Police were called in and crime scene ranks noted that Chetram’s body bore several stab and chop wounds. “Several suspected stab wounds were seen below the neck. Injuries were also seen on the head with what appeared to be several chop wounds,” police said. Kaieteur News understands that Ramjattan had an ongoing feud with the Venezuelans. On Friday, a post mortem examination conducted revealed that he suffered a fractured skull and blunt force trauma to the head.