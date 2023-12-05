Security guard denies robbing women

Latest update December 5th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 05, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – A 40-year-old man was released on $120,000 bail on Monday, when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts charged for robbing two women of their gold chains and a phone.
Devon Holder called “Day and Night,” a security guard attached to Hoosein Security, is accused of robbing Shania DeFreitas on November 27, 2023, at Cornhill Street, Georgetown, of a gold chain valued at $216,000 and a Samsung Galaxy S12 valued at $98,000. It is also alleged that on the same day, at Stabroek, Georgetown, he robbed Sylwattie Sukhoo of a gold chain worth $80,000.
Holder appeared before Magistrate Rondell Weever, where the charges were read to him, to which he pleaded not guilty to. The accused who represented himself, highlighted that he could not have robbed the women because he was at work at the time. He noted that the work place can provide an alibi for him. He further stated that whilst in custody, the police prevented him from contacting any family member and also allegedly forced him to sign a statement. Notably given certain circumstances, the accused then asked the Magistrate for bail in a reasonable sum.
The prosecutor objected to bail, on the grounds of statements made by the virtual complainants, indicating that Holder was dressed in a security officer uniform when he allegedly committed the offence. According to the prosecutor, one of the victims described the man who robbed her as “slim built, tall, with plait hair, of African descent”. It was added also by the prosecution that immediately before or after the robbery, the accused made use of personal violence towards the woman.
Notwithstanding the prosecution facts, the Magistrate granted bail, because of the lack of evidence, which states that Holder is actually the person that committed the offences. Bail was granted in the sum of $120,000, with conditions that Holder reports to the Brickdam Police Station, every two weeks, commencing from December 15, 2023. The next scheduled court date is January 15, 2024.
