Paper committal being sought to speed up court case of businessman charged for killing friend

Kaieteur News – A paper committal has been requested to speed up the Magistrate’s Court process involving businessman; Yogeendra Sukhdeo who is accused of killing his friend Amit Singh.

Paper committals reduce the period taken for Preliminary Inquiries (PI) in the Magistrate’s court. In a Paper Committal, with the agreement of the defence, the Magistrate may admit statements, documents, writings and other articles tendered to the court in the absence of the witness for the substantive trial.

The request for the Paper Committal was made by Special Prosecutor Latchmie Rahamat. Rahamat said she hopes to fully disclose all statements and exhibits by January 19, 2024. The Court nevertheless has to get the agreement of Gordon Gilhuys, lawyer for the accused before it can decide whether to proceed with the Paper Committal or PI.

Sukhdeo was initially arraigned for 21-year-old Singh’s murder on October 31. He is currently before Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus for the offence. Police report is that Singh was robbed and bludgeoned to death at a house at Middle Road La Penitence, Georgetown.

Relatives recalled that Singh was picked up from his home in a car sometime around 13:00hrs that day but never returned. Police were called in and detectives were quickly able to track down Sukhdeo who initially told investigators that he and three of his employees had robbed and murdered Singh at the Middle Road house, after duping the young man into believing that he (Sukhdeo) had a large quantity of gold to sell.

Police ranks later recovered blood-stained clothing and the suspected murder weapon which was a piece of wood covered in what appeared to be blood. It was later reported that the accused sustained injuries while he bludgeoned Singh and that the victim fought with his killer during the attack. Sometime after, police said that Sukhdeo, who calls himself ‘El Chapo Escobar’ on social media, reportedly told ranks that he picked up Singh from his Delph Street and Campbell Avenue home in a vehicle with a false number plate. He drove Singh to his father’s property at Middle Road, La Penitence where he killed the young man.