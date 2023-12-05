Labourer charged for obtaining credit by false pretence

Kaieteur News – Satrajeet Ramdahar, a 48-year-old labourer of Long Creek, Soesdyke-Linden Highway was charged on Monday with Obtaining Credit by False Pretence, Contrary to Section 194 of the Criminal Law Offences Act, Chapter 8:01.

The defendant appeared before Magistrate Sunil Scarce at the Diamond/ Grove Magistrate’s Court when the charge was read to him.

Ramdahar pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on August 15, 2023 at Diamond, East Bank Demerara, he obtained credit by false pretence.

Magistrate Scarce placed the defendant on $75,000 bail and the matter was adjourned to February 2, 2024.