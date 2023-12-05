Latest update December 5th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Labourer charged for obtaining credit by false pretence

Dec 05, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Satrajeet Ramdahar, a 48-year-old labourer of Long Creek, Soesdyke-Linden Highway was charged on Monday with Obtaining Credit by False Pretence, Contrary to Section 194 of the Criminal Law Offences Act, Chapter 8:01.

Charged, Satrajeet Ramdahar

Charged, Satrajeet Ramdahar

The defendant appeared before Magistrate Sunil Scarce at the Diamond/ Grove Magistrate’s Court when the charge was read to him.

Ramdahar pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on August 15, 2023 at Diamond, East Bank Demerara, he obtained credit by false pretence.

Magistrate Scarce placed the defendant on $75,000 bail and the matter was adjourned to February 2, 2024.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Dec 01, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

ESSEQUIBO IS WE OWN, WHAT ABOUT THE OIL AND THE GOLD?

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Cadogan, Jardine hat-tricks lead GBTI GCC to championship title

Cadogan, Jardine hat-tricks lead GBTI GCC to championship title

Dec 05, 2023

– Pepsi Hikers, Antonio’s Hikers, TT Masters claim respective titles Kaieteur Sports – After four days of intense action, the 2023 Guyana Hockey Board (GHB)/Diamond Mineral Water Indoor...
Read More
Campbell, Christina and Darius Ramsammy reign supreme

Campbell, Christina and Darius Ramsammy reign...

Dec 05, 2023

Wilson seeks FIFA intervention

Wilson seeks FIFA intervention

Dec 05, 2023

Banks DIH supports Ballers Ent.

Banks DIH supports Ballers Ent.

Dec 05, 2023

BCB AGM and General Elections to be held on the 17th of December 2023

BCB AGM and General Elections to be held on the...

Dec 05, 2023

Upper Demerara Academy Training Centre are National U17 Champions

Upper Demerara Academy Training Centre are...

Dec 05, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]