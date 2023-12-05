‘I was just trying to help victims’ – robbery accused tells court

Latest update December 5th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 05, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – “I was on my motorcycle going to the gas station, when I saw them (virtual complainants), getting rob, so I try fuh step in but end up getting attacked, so I went back on the motorbike and ride away, but people around thought it was me and beat me up, and call police” a 23-year-old man told a City Court on Monday after he was charged for allegedly robbing two persons at knifepoint of cash on Sunday.
According to police, on Sunday at McDoom, Greater Georgetown, while in the company of others, armed with a knife, Elijah Inshanally, robbed Nicholas Christopher of $25,000 in cash and Ronaldo Ramlall of $6,420 in cash, along with US$10. Inshanally made his first court appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, before Magistrate Rhondell Weever, where the charges were read to him. He was slapped with two counts of robbery-under-arms by the court. The accused pleaded not guilty with an explanation. He explained that the virtual complainants and him do not live far from each other, so on Sunday, when he was riding his motorcycle, and saw Christopher and Ramlall allegedly being robbed, he intervened. However, he was attacked by the robbers and eventually got on the bike and rode away.
“I try fuh step in, but the robbers attacked me,” he stressed to the court. Subsequently, according to the accused, residents around the area tracked him down, because they thought he was involved and beat him up. Police were then summoned and Inshanally was arrested.
During the court proceedings, the prosecution objected to bail, due to the seriousness of the offence, its prevalence and the punishment it attracts. Notably, the prosecutor highlighted that the accused may be a flight-risk, because of the misleading addresses he gave investigators. It was pointed out in court that the defendant said he lives at Lot 3 Houston, Greater, Georgetown, however, investigations revealed that he resides at Lot 33 Houston. Adding to that, since Inshanally lives a “stone’s throw away” from the Christopher and Ramlall, the prosecutor says that he can potentially interfere with them. To this end, Magistrate Weever, refused bail and the accused was remanded to prison. The next scheduled court date is on December 18, 2023.
ESSEQUIBO IS WE OWN, WHAT ABOUT THE OIL AND THE GOLD?
Dec 05, 2023– Pepsi Hikers, Antonio’s Hikers, TT Masters claim respective titles Kaieteur Sports – After four days of intense action, the 2023 Guyana Hockey Board (GHB)/Diamond Mineral Water Indoor...
Dec 05, 2023
Dec 05, 2023
Dec 05, 2023
Dec 05, 2023
Dec 05, 2023
Kaieteur News – Fifteen years ago, a child succumbed in hospital after being involved in an accident on a Sunday. According... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]