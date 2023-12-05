‘I was just trying to help victims’ – robbery accused tells court

Kaieteur News – “I was on my motorcycle going to the gas station, when I saw them (virtual complainants), getting rob, so I try fuh step in but end up getting attacked, so I went back on the motorbike and ride away, but people around thought it was me and beat me up, and call police” a 23-year-old man told a City Court on Monday after he was charged for allegedly robbing two persons at knifepoint of cash on Sunday.

According to police, on Sunday at McDoom, Greater Georgetown, while in the company of others, armed with a knife, Elijah Inshanally, robbed Nicholas Christopher of $25,000 in cash and Ronaldo Ramlall of $6,420 in cash, along with US$10. Inshanally made his first court appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, before Magistrate Rhondell Weever, where the charges were read to him. He was slapped with two counts of robbery-under-arms by the court. The accused pleaded not guilty with an explanation. He explained that the virtual complainants and him do not live far from each other, so on Sunday, when he was riding his motorcycle, and saw Christopher and Ramlall allegedly being robbed, he intervened. However, he was attacked by the robbers and eventually got on the bike and rode away.

“I try fuh step in, but the robbers attacked me,” he stressed to the court. Subsequently, according to the accused, residents around the area tracked him down, because they thought he was involved and beat him up. Police were then summoned and Inshanally was arrested.

During the court proceedings, the prosecution objected to bail, due to the seriousness of the offence, its prevalence and the punishment it attracts. Notably, the prosecutor highlighted that the accused may be a flight-risk, because of the misleading addresses he gave investigators. It was pointed out in court that the defendant said he lives at Lot 3 Houston, Greater, Georgetown, however, investigations revealed that he resides at Lot 33 Houston. Adding to that, since Inshanally lives a “stone’s throw away” from the Christopher and Ramlall, the prosecutor says that he can potentially interfere with them. To this end, Magistrate Weever, refused bail and the accused was remanded to prison. The next scheduled court date is on December 18, 2023.