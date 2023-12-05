Guyana does gat de best Christmas

Kaieteur News – In Guyana we nah gat snow. De only frost we does see is in we freezer. We nah gat white Christmas.

We Christmas is like de colours of de rainbow. Black and brown fuh de colour of dem cakes wah we does bake; blue fuh how dem public servants does get when de government announce de salary increase, and red is how we face does turn when we deh in dem traffic jam.

But despite not having a white Christmas, we does tek the yuletide celebrations seriously. No threat, foreign or domestic, can dampen the festive spirits. Come hell or high water, Guyanese are determined to have a Christmas that’s merrier than ever.

While the rest of the world might be grappling with geopolitical tensions, economic crises, or the latest global pandemic, Guyanese citizens are steadfast in their commitment to making Christmas special. In fact, if there’s one thing that unites this diverse nation, it’s the shared belief that no Grinch, Grinchtress, or Grinch government will steal their joy. Even if aliens were to descend from the heavens, Guyanese would likely invite them to a grand Christmas feast rather than entertain any extraterrestrial shenanigans.

Christmas is special in Guyana. It’s as if the very air becomes infused with the scent of pepperpot and ginger beer, making it impossible for any looming crisis to overshadow the festive cheer. However, amidst the glittering lights, decorations, music, food and drinks, there is one formidable obstacle that threatens to cast a shadow over Guyanese Christmas: the soaring cost of living. Even the most ardent Christmas enthusiasts are feeling the pinch as prices skyrocket. The only thing standing between Guyanese and the perfect holiday season is the ever-growing strain on their wallets.

But in true spirit of Christmas, let us join hands and declare that no matter the economic woes, no matter the challenges, Guyana will rise to the occasion. For in this festive season, the Guyanese people will find a way to make their Christmas bright and merry, proving once again that their dedication to the holiday knows no bounds—even if it comes at a hefty price. After all, in Guyana, where the sun shines brightly and the people shine even brighter, a little economic turbulence and de government’s 5% won’t dampen the Christmas spirit.

