Canje teen dies in mini-bus crash

Kaieteur News – The family of 18-year-old year-old Marvin Ishmile of Betsy Ground Village, East Canje, Berbice was thrown into a state of mourning on Sunday after the bus he was driving crashed and toppled along the Borlam Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice.

Dead, Marvin Ishmile

The accident occurred around 18:50hrs and involved minibus PPP 391 which Rai Badree, 60, of Betsy Ground Village was an occupant of.

Reports are Ismile was heading west along the roadway reportedly at a fast rate of speed, when he lost control and collided with a heap of sand on the southern side of the road. This caused the vehicle to topple several times and as a result, Ishmile and Badree suffered injuries about their bodies.

The minibus, Marvin Ishmile was driving moments before the crashed.

Police said, the driver was taken out of the vehicle by residents in an unconscious condition and was rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he was examined and pronounced dead. Badree who was rushed there and was treated and later sent home. The teen’s body was taken to the hospital’s mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem examination. An investigation is ongoing.

