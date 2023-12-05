Cadogan, Jardine hat-tricks lead GBTI GCC to championship title

– Pepsi Hikers, Antonio’s Hikers, TT Masters claim respective titles

Kaieteur Sports – After four days of intense action, the 2023 Guyana Hockey Board (GHB)/Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Hockey Festival concluded on Sunday at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue. The final day showcased thrilling performances as champions emerged across four categories, with TT Masters team being the only team outside of Guyana to secure championship victory.

In the Exxon Mobil Women’s category, the GBTI GCC Tigers reigned supreme, clinching the 2023 championship with commanding performances. Meanwhile, the Pepsi Hikers claimed victory in the Diamond Mineral Water Men’s championship. Notably, Antonio’s Hikers showcased exceptional skills in the Republic Bank Men’s Over-35 category to secure their title. Additionally, the Trinidad and Tobago Masters dominated the Value4U Over-45 division, ultimately seizing the championship glory.

The day of finals unfolded with the unbeaten GBTI GCC Tigers making their way to the championship match. Their journey began with a dominant 8-0 win against YMCA Old Fort, setting the stage for a clash against TT Police in the final. With unparalleled confidence, GCC showcased their prowess, overpowering TT Police with an impressive 6-2 victory.

GCC’s early four-goal onslaught within the first 10 minutes, led by Sonia Jardine and Abosaide Cadogan’s brilliant performance, solidified their dominance. Although TT Police managed to score two goals later on, Jardine’s hat trick sealed another championship triumph for GCC.

In a fiercely contested battle for the Diamond Mineral Water Men’s championship, the Pepsi Hikers engaged in a thrilling match against Bounty GCC. The game swayed back and forth, keeping spectators on the edge of their seats. Ultimately, the Hikers emerged victorious with a 6-4 win, fueled by pivotal goals from Davin Munroe and Aroydy Brankford in the dying minutes, securing the coveted title.

Over in the Men’s O-35 category, spectators witnessed an epic showdown between Antonio’s Hikers and GCC The Sequel, culminating in a thrilling penalty shootout after a gripping 4-4 draw. Antonio’s Hikers clinched a deserving 3-2 victory, claiming the Men’s O-35 championship.

Meanwhile, TT Master displayed dominance in the finals against GCC Vintage. Roger Daniels shone bright with a double (goal) for TT Masters, mounting a well-deserved 2-1 victory, and also the 2023 Masters title.