Some politicians force de mafia out of business

Latest update December 4th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 04, 2023 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Kaieteur News – De mafia decide fuh throw in de towel. Dem opt to retire from de underworld. Dem claim dem can’t handle de competition – from some of dem scampish politicians. In an unofficial statement, the mafia bosses claim, dem can’t keep up with the cutthroat world of politics.
De mafia claim how deh used to had a time when dem would have politicians in dem pockets. But now is dem wah fitting into de politicians’ pockets.
One unofficial spokesperson for de mafia lamented, “We’ve been involved in racketeering, smuggling, and extortion for decades, but let’s face it – we just can’t match the level of cunning, deception, and backstabbing and back peddling that our politicians exhibit daily.
De mafia, known for its code of silence, decided to break its own code to air its concerns. “We thought we were masters of manipulation, but some of dese politicians have raised the bar to new heights. We can’t compete with their ability to promise everything to everyone and then deliver nothing.”
De underworld source continued, “We used to demand protection money from businesses, but these politicians have created something called concessions. It putting we out of business.”
The crime lords also expressed admiration for the ingenious tactics employed by politicians to avoid accountability. “We thought witness tampering was our thing, but these politicians have mastered the art of deflection, blame-shifting, and conveniently forgetting everything.”
De deed is done. The art of the deal has evolved. The mafia has decided to pass the torch on to de politicians, some of whom have already stolen the spotlight from them.
Pres. Ali putting water meters on the citizens in Berbice, and not meters on Exxon oil pumps.
