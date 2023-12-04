Latest update December 4th, 2023 12:59 AM

Kuru Kururu man killed after hit by two cars

Dec 04, 2023

Kaieteur News – A 52-year-old-man of Lot Five, Kuru Kururu was on Saturday night killed after he was hit by two cars at Hill Foot, Soesdyke/Linden Highway.
The dead man was identified as Vishnudat Ramlan.

According to police, Ramlan was struck down around 18:15hrs. The cars that ended his life bear registration PJJ 807 and PMM 2014.
The driver of PMM 2014, is an unlicensed driver. She was identified as Steffy Timmerman, 27, and reportedly alleged that she was driving east along the northern side of the road when she saw Ramlan in her path.

She reportedly swerved to avoid hitting him but her efforts were in vain. Her vehicle’s right side mirror jammed the man and he fell into the path of motor car PJJ 807 which was travelling behind PMM 2014.

The second car could not slow down in time and ended up hitting Ramlan too.
Ramlan sustained head injuries and was picked by one of the car drivers and rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Center where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police have arrested both drivers and they are assisting investigators with the necessary investigations.

