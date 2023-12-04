“Every time my country and people need me, I will be out front and centre with you” – President Ali tells Essequibo Coast residents

By Romario Blair

Kaieteur News – Residents of the Essequibo Coast were given words of encouragement on Sunday morning, when they were graced by the presence of President Irfaan Ali at the Anna Regina car park.

The president at the time joined residents and religious leaders, who came out in support of the circle of unity; an activity which was held nationwide on Sunday as neighbouring Venezuela hosted its planned referendum in which it seeks to claim sovereignty over a large swath of Guyana’s territory.

Many Guyanese criticized a move by the President and other government officials to leave the country recently for Dubai for the COP28 climate change conference, days before Venezuela’s planned referendum. However, the President reassured the residents that he is “not a running man.”

Kaieteur News learnt that President Ali arrived in Region Two during the wee hours of Sunday in a bid to embolden residents living in the Essequibo Region.

During an engagement with young people and other residents later on Sunday morning, President Ali said, “The only time I’m leaving Guyana, and you physically is when the good Lord takes me physically. Today is a significant day in the history of our country.”

He added, “This is one president that will never waiver from his responsibilities, if you’re looking for a running man, it is not this man, every time my country and people need me, I will be out front and center with you alongside you, because together our resolve is lifting each other up.”

The president pointed out that a major part of Guyana’s response to Venezuela’s aggression is a call for peace and unity. “We are responding in love. We are connecting the hands of the people of this country, in peace and love; demonstrating to the world that Guyana believes in human connection… The concept of us coming out, goes beyond the physical connection, it is a psychological connection. Essequibo belongs to Guyana, it is this truth that has allowed the world to stand at our side, country after country, region after region expressing support and solidarity for Guyana. Truth honor and dignity is the solid foundation we stand on.”

President Irfaan Ali told residents of Region Two that men and women in uniform, have also formed an important line of defense, and are fully committed in ensuring Guyanese and Guyana’s borders remain safe.

Naomi Gonsalves, a resident from Lima Sands who spoke to Kaieteur News, said that Sunday morning’s activity was a reminder that God is the only being that deserves to be feared.

She said, “I feel so happy and blessed because we serving a living God and God is in the midst of everything and thank God for the president today, he could be in Essequibo.”

When asked if she is fearful of a potential conflict, she said, “I fear nothing because God is with Guyana, and this is how God want us to be, unite and love each other in peace. People in Guyana don’t be afraid, put God first and his kingdom.”