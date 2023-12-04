Latest update December 4th, 2023 12:59 AM

Eccles / Ramsburg NDC needs to start doing their jobs!

Dec 04, 2023 Letters

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – This complaint surrounds the incompetence of the Eccles / Ramsburg Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC). It has become a norm in the new Eccles scheme for people to dump sand in front of their properties and have it sit there for extended periods of time.

Presently there is a homeowner who chose to bring, dump, and leave a few trucks load of red sand on the arm of the road which has been there for more than a week. This is causing a once two-way flow of traffic to become a one way. Prior to this there are persons who would have done same so the situation became one that if one person can do it without warning then so can I.

This road is one of the main access roads to connect to the dumpsite road (Flamingo Avenue- turning off right after the playground) and it’s unfair to road users to have to encounter cumbrances on the edge of the road.

Does the NDC still send persons to check and ensure that materials dropped are not affecting the flow of traffic? I remember this being the norm before the scheme became so developed that a letter would be sent. What sense does it make to send letters when the scheme is now developing for persons to remove their materials from the arm of the road but now that it is more developed and the road is being used heavily, no warnings are being sent? A simple check of this area would show the degree of lawlessness.

It would be highly appreciated if the staff of the NDC can resume doing their jobs and have their rangers of whomever go into the community and ensure the law about encroaching on the road is not being broken.

Thank you

