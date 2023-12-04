DCB/Sawh Voltcom Construction Inc/Precision Service Center Inc Inter Association Senior T20 Blast to commence soon

Kaieteur Sports – The DCB/SVC/Precision Service Center Inc. Inter Association Senior T20 Blast to commence on Saturday December 9, 2023 with two first round matches fixed for the famous Georgetown Cricket Club ground, Bourda.

Sawh Voltcom Construction Inc. (SVC) was established in the USA for several years and now brings their enormous experience to Guyana in the field of construction (residential, commercial and medical).

Precision Service Center Inc. is located at Lot ‘Y’ Area ‘B’ Good Hope Public Road, East Coast Demerara. The Service Center provides quality and modern technology in auto repairs and is equipped with the latest diagnostics tools.

The Company also provides 24 hours Tow Truck Services, Steam Cleaning, Complete Servicing, Engine and Transmission repairs. Contact can be made by telephone numbers 506 5632/701 6530 or email [email protected].

The two million dollars tournament will be played on a round robin basis and will involve all five Associations of the Demerara Cricket Board, namely; Georgetown Panthers, East Coast Canje Pheasants, East Bank Eagles, Upper Demerara Scorpions and West Demerara Jaguars.

The team with the most points after the preliminary rounds will play the fourth place and the second and third placed teams will clash in the semi-finals with those winners to battle in the grand final. Preceding the final is a third place playoff between the two losing semi-finalists.

The semi-finals and final day event will be livestreamed. All the teams will be attired in color clothing with cash incentives, trophies and medals up for grabs.

Each Association will require to select two under 19 players who are eligible to represent Guyana next year in Regional Under 19 tournaments with at least one of them to play in every game.

Players must represent the area they reside with the exception of Upper Demerara which will be allowed guest players drawn from the standby players of the other Associations.

At a simple but significant pre tournament ceremony held recently, company accountant Ms. Marissa Jaikaran, expressed pleasure to be part of this historic tournament and is excited about it.

She also said that her company is pleased to give back to the youths in Guyana and wished every team well. In response, Bissondyal Singh, President of DCB thanked the sponsors for coming on board and promised a well run tournament with the best possible media coverage.

Board Executives Vicky Bharosay, Treasurer, Davteerth Anandjit, Secretary, Anil Beharry, Marketing Manager and representatives of the Associations also made brief remarks. The teams will be announced at a later date.

Game one bowls off at 9:00h followed by game two at 13:00h next Saturday at the GCC ground, Bourda. Large turnouts are anticipated at all the venues.