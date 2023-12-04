Bullies are not only in our schools

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – On Sunday December 3, 2023, in Essequibo, I experienced something that reminded me that bullies are not only in our schools, perpetrating violence in our country and hammering in the last nails in our collective coffin-society. The reminder was in the form of a young man driving a heavily tinted Ford Raptor {registration provided}, who came from behind me, to force his way ahead of me in the queue of vehicles going into the ferry.

The driver of the heavily tinted Raptor emerged for a brief second, only to return to his impregnable cubicle of contempt for me, displaying the complete arrogance of one who knows that he is above the law, completely unaccountable to anyone, and wholly aware that in this coffin-society of ours, there is no social sanction for his crude and abject lack of civility.

So uncouth was he that he could not even speak to me, either to apologize or to tell me that, as far as he was concerned, I was in the wrong. Nothing – just a quick emergence, only to disappear again into his impenetrable cocoon of contempt for decency, and for others. Having hit my vehicle, he hid behind his heavy tint, making it impossible for me to even ask for his licence and contact details. And denying me any opportunity to talk to him, he similarly had no compunction about ignoring my desperate gestures for us to talk, so I could get his name and contact information.

Editor, please help rid society of bullies and monsters such as the driver of the tinted Raptor. And he is a monster, as suggested by your January 30, 2023 report titled, “One dead, several injured as contractor rams pick-up into crowd.” What is more, your report indicated that even the Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, was forced to issue an order terminating a $22M contract that was awarded to him for a road in Berbice that he never constructed. Your newspaper reported that the Minister was “visibly annoyed.” But the driver of the tinted Raptor is still able to continue his rampage on the roads, as well as in business.

The President of Guyana himself ought to be very disturbed about this, as he might take note, as others have, when someone like this is still free to do as he chooses in our “One Guyana.”

Respectfully,

Thomas B. Singh