Woman arrested after meat in macaroni turns out to be weed

Latest update December 3rd, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 03, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A woman was on Friday caught trying to smuggle weed into the Camp Street Prison by allegedly disguising it as meat in a bowl of cooked macaroni.
The woman, identified as Lotoya Hunt, was taking the meal for her son who is an inmate at the prison. It is believed that she rolled the marijuana into small balls to make them look like chunks and she was confident that it was good enough to fool the prison guards.
Unfortunately for her, the guards decided to inspect the meat in the macaroni and soon realized that it was balls of weed.
The prison guards detained her immediately. The narcotics, according to police, weighed 70 grams.
She is presently in police custody awaiting charges.
Pres. Ali putting water meters on the citizens in Berbice, and not meters on Exxon oil pumps.
Dec 03, 2023Kaieteur Sports – Recently, the Cricket West Indies (CWI) High Performance Unit (HP) and the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB)/Harpy Eagles Franchise (GHE) held an historic meeting when the CWI HP...
Dec 03, 2023
Dec 03, 2023
Dec 03, 2023
Dec 03, 2023
Dec 03, 2023
Kaieteur News – In recent years, Guyana has been thrust into the global spotlight for its stance on climate change,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]