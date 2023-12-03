Woman arrested after meat in macaroni turns out to be weed

Kaieteur News – A woman was on Friday caught trying to smuggle weed into the Camp Street Prison by allegedly disguising it as meat in a bowl of cooked macaroni.

The woman, identified as Lotoya Hunt, was taking the meal for her son who is an inmate at the prison. It is believed that she rolled the marijuana into small balls to make them look like chunks and she was confident that it was good enough to fool the prison guards.

Unfortunately for her, the guards decided to inspect the meat in the macaroni and soon realized that it was balls of weed.

The prison guards detained her immediately. The narcotics, according to police, weighed 70 grams.

She is presently in police custody awaiting charges.