Visa is like winning de lottery

Kaieteur News – Y’all remember when in 2014 and early 2015 Uncle Sam was handing out visas like candy at Christmas? Those were the days when the embassy doors swung open, and people sauntered in like they were strolling down Main Street on a Sunday afternoon.

More than 50,000 visas were handed out like popcorn at a movie theatre. No papers? No problem! No ties! No problem! Just flash a smile and Uncle Sam would stamp the visa in yuh passport. It was for many like winning the lottery, only instead of cash, you got a multiple visa to the land of the free and the home of the brave.

Rumor had it that Uncle Sam had a cunning plan to thin out the PPPC supporters. They said, “Give ’em a visa, and watch ’em ride off into the American sunset.” Conspiracy or not, the numbers spoke louder than a Georgetown market vendor on a Saturday morning – from 50,000 visas between 2014 and 2015 to less than 5,000 faster than you can say “Dem Boys Seh.”

Now, here’s where the plot twist hits harder than a cricket ball to the wicket. Some folks got themselves a visa not for a holiday but for a ‘holi-stay.’ Dem treated that visa like a golden ticket to the land of their dreams. No intention of coming back, just living the American dream.

But dat is the cause of de sour grapes. The ones who got denied, well, they’re crying foul like they just lost a game of dominoes. “Injustice!” they shout from the rooftops, watching in dismay as their compatriots pack their bags every six months for an Uncle Sam-sponsored work vacation. Dem vex dem get denied while de friends who get through abusing de visa by treating it as either a temporary work permit or landed immigrant status. Dem claim dem would have come back if dem did get that miracle stamp in dem passport.

